Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Libra New Moon On Saturday

On October 10, 2026, life is getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs. Between the Libra New Moon and Venus square Mars, this day is the start of a far less stressful chapter.

Every now and then we get so overwrought with worry that we look to the external world for signs that everything is going to be OK. On Saturday, we get that sign, and it's exactly what we need to alleviate this nagging, terrible worry. Life gets so much happier once we are finally worry-free.

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1. Gemini

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Just the idea of overcoming worry makes you laugh, because you've almost accepted it as a part of your life. You've found and developed so many different methods to deny the worry, yet none of them have stuck. So, the idea of really and truly overcoming it almost feels unreal.

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But on Saturday, the stars align to bring you some relief. Something you've been struggling with for what might even be years suddenly seems insignificant. There's nothing to worry about. You can relax.

When Venus squares Mars, you get to confront your worry and put it behind you. You see the reality of the situation now, and you know this worry is unfounded. With the Libra New Moon, you're taking this joyful new attitude and running with it. Life is about to get a whole lot happier.

2. Scorpio

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When you worry, Scorpio, you worry hard, and that really takes a toll on you. Who needs it? Not you, and yet, it's not something you can readily give up. You've tried, and yet, the worry continues on. It's exhausting.

Luckily, the universe is on your side on Saturday. During the Libra New Moon, you see that so much of what rules you is both unnecessary and false. You've wasted so much time worrying about things that don't matter, and you're over it.

On this day, when Mars squares Venus, a truth is revealed, and it relieves your mind in ways that you didn't think were possible. You are no longer worried. Now, you are happy and in total control of your destiny.

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3. Pisces

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We all worry, but you definitely know how to take that worry into overdrive, Pisces. Sometimes it gets to you so much that you want to find ways to escape, and sometimes those ways are not so healthy.

That's why Saturday's astrological energy is so beneficial to you. Venus square Mars is such a powerful force of healing that it snaps you right out of this worrying trance. What's more is the Libra New Moon helps you make this last. This is not one day free of worry. It's the start of a much happier chapter.

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When you see the reality of what's going on, you will finally relax in ways you haven't in years. Suddenly, it feels like you're free and clear. A weight has been lifted off your shoulders, and you couldn't be happier for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.