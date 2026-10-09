3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Exceptionally Powerful New Era During The Libra New Moon On Saturday, October 10

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era during the Libra New Moon on October 10, 2026. We can feel in our bones that it's time to move out of our comfort zones, and that is exactly how our new chapter begins.

We sure have found ourselves in a cozy position, but now, we've come to realize that we're stuck. That's never good. During this powerful New Moon, we embrace the idea of change, no matter how scary it may be. We know we need it, and finally, we feel ready to get up and make it happen ourselves.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

While change may be scary, the New Moon in Libra promises safety and ease in this transition. You have so much to look forward to, Aries, and now, you're ready for it all. This is the start of an exciting new chapter, but that means you can't stick to the status quo.

Advertisement

You've come to see that some of your tried-and-true methods aren't working for you anymore. You know better than to keep doing something that has proven to be ineffective. So, it's time to ditch what isn't working and make a new life for yourself.

It's time to shine again. This is when you show yourself just how bright and beautiful you really are. On Saturday, leave that comfort zone behind and move on into a powerful new era.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your comfort zone is safe and stress-free, Cancer. While that's a beautiful thing, you're starting to feel cramped. Sure, it's safe, but is it exciting? Is it fun? Probably not.

It's not that you crave danger. You simply need something new and different. You're feeling bored and maybe even a little stuck. That gets old fast. On Saturday, during the New Moon in Libra, you know it's time to make a major change.

Libra's balancing power lets you know that there's nothing to fear but fear itself. So, stop holding yourself back. It's time to break out of your comfort zone and walk right into a powerful new era. You're going to love the view.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The most interesting thing about you, Capricorn, is that you really are good with discipline and patience. Not too many people can say that. You're great with planning and organizing, and you do everything so, so well.

And then, all that greatness becomes routine for you, and that's when it starts to feel like a drag. The beauty of the New Moon in Libra is that it sparks your curiosity and pushes you into something new and different. This is exactly the kind of inspiring energy you've been needing.

Advertisement

On Saturday, it may very well be time to get out of your comfort zone and into a new challenge. It's not like you can't handle a challenge; in fact, you're great at them. So face this one with confidence. A powerful new era is just beginning, and you are definitely ready.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.