4 Chinese Zodiac Signs See A Change In Their Financial Status After Saturday, October 10

Four Chinese zodiac signs are about to see a big change in their financial status after Saturday. October 10 is a Fire Snake Danger Day, a wonderfully dangerous combo as far as money is concerned.

That’s actually a good thing because this is a high-stakes energy that acts like a big wake-up call for your wallet. Think calculated risks and lucrative hidden opportunities coming to light. But only for those who pay close attention. Like the following animal signs, for example.

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1. Monkey

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Monkey, you have some serious protection from the universe on October 10. You’re naturally very business-minded, but the Fire Snake Danger Day sharpens your instincts even more. That’s why on Saturday, you don’t fall for the kind of money trap that would fool any other person way too easily.

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While everyone else is looking one way, you’re looking in the complete opposite direction. This helps you spot a golden opportunity for your financial status that others miss completely. Any money worries that were bugging you this week? Consider them gone.

2. Rooster

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Despite October 10 being a Danger Day, the only thing in your life that’s in danger on Saturday is a certain debt that’s been hanging over your head. Under this energy, I don’t see any logical reason why this money owed wouldn’t be a thing of the past very, very soon.

Now, there’s no miracle happening here. I’m not saying the debt completely disappears on its own. But I think you’re about to get some news that takes a lot of the pressure off. It won’t be much longer before you’re back in the green, Rooster. Bet it feels great being back in control!

3. Ox

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After October 10, you get a well-deserved upgrade in wealth, Ox. You put in consistent effort day in and day out. I know it sometimes feels like your income lags behind your labor. Well, not anymore!

Danger Days reward your patience. Which, of course, you have plenty of. That’s why the opportunity you suss out on Saturday seems tailor-made for you. It pretty much is. See? Hard work really does pay off.

4. Snake

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Your financial status is changing after Saturday because you simply won’t have it any other way. The Fire energy in your animal sign on October 10 is just the push you need to advocate for yourself.

The more you recognize just how deserving you are of good fortune, the more dollar signs you start seeing when you close your eyes. You have quite a prosperous season ahead. Cheers!

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.