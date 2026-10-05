Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Tuesday, October 6

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Tuesday starts with the reversed Hanged Man, which comes with a positive message of change. Not by chance, but by taking definitive action.

This is a sign that starting on October 6, you're no longer waiting around for someone else to give you permission to chase your goals. On October 6, it becomes clear how important it is to let everyone grow at their own pace. Including yourself.

Daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, October 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Fool

Aries, not everybody is ready to go as fast as you are towards a certain goal. On October 6, the Fool tarot card reminds you that hearing warnings from others doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't do what you're planning to do.

It could be that they just don't see the vision that you do because of their own limitations at the moment. There are times when you ought to listen to your heart, especially when you know that a project or relationship is meant for you. This moment might be one of them.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Pentacles

You are diligently working hard to create a certain lifestyle. And it is difficult, and you make many sacrifices along the way. On October 6, you may be tempted to throw in the towel and indulge yourself in something else.

But if it doesn't fit with your long-term goals, stay committed to what you've already decided. Sometimes peer pressure can try to get you off task, and it's your job to not let it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Gemini, your Page of Swords tarot card invites you to do what you do best: ask lots of questions. Curiosity is what helps you throughout the day.

When something piques your interest on October 6, it's a sign. It's up to you to explore what it is that's got your attention and why.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups

Cancer, a beautiful new beginning is on the horizon for you. This could include a significant other or someone you meet in the near future.

If you are looking to get involved romantically with someone, don't stay home on October 6! Think of all the different things you can do that'll get you out of the house and help you meet others.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: The World

October 6 marks the start of a brand-new beginning for you. The World indicates that you are ending one chapter of your life and starting a new one.

You've done all you can at this moment, Leo. Now it's time for you to step out of your comfort zone and explore other things.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Pentacles

Your practical side can sometimes hold you back. The Ace of Pentacles means an opportunity is about to be offered to you, involving a little risk.

Think about the possibilities, Virgo. Consider all the angles, then decide. You may surprise yourself.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers

You feel torn between two dynamics on Tuesday. On one hand, you are very happy with where you are. But on the other, something is tempting you.

On October 6, consider the long game. Your values should never be compromised, especially when it comes to commitment and love.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower

A sudden event is on the horizon. And Scorpio, you may not see it coming. On October 6, be aware.

If you have fallen into a pattern of complacency, wake up and pay attention to what's going on around you. Today is the day to practice due diligence.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Chariot

Sagittarius, life is hard sometimes, especially when you're trying to reach a very worthy goal. As they say, if it were easy, everyone would be doing it.

The Chariot encourages you not to give up on what you've set out to do. October 6 could feel like it's one of the hardest days to get through. But when you finish it, everything else feels easy.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles

Capricorn, you know who is there for you and who isn't. Your tarot card, the Three of Pentacles, reminds you to avoid sunshine friends.

On October 6, people revealed their true colors. Pay attention to what someone says and how they act. You don't have to push someone to be there for you if they genuinely wish to see you succeed.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

Aquarius, if you don't believe in yourself, it can also cause others to miss the good in you. On October 6, work on self-confidence.

Sometimes the smallest thing can make you feel as though you failed. The Star reminds you that, as you often see other people's potential, it's good for you to see it within yourself as well.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess

Pisces, you can't always make people see the truth. You can send it to them in a text or a screenshot, but they'll still deny it.

On October 6, when you feel you need to let someone else learn their own lessons, the High Priestess encourages you to trust your gut.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.