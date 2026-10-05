Money Comes In For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 6, 2026

Money is coming in for three zodiac signs on October 6, 2026. This day's transit, Moon conjunct Jupiter, represents big dreams and great potential, especially when in Leo. On Tuesday, we're setting our sights on major cash flow.

And why not? Everybody needs money, and these astrological signs are ready for their turn. On this day, we stand back and brace ourselves for a windfall. It's going to be good!

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1. Cancer

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What a change of pace it is to be the person who receives the money this time, rather than the one spending it. When the Moon forms a conjunction with Jupiter in Leo, the key word here is expansion.

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Right now, whatever you put your mind to has the power to expand. That means you need to set your thoughts to something good that will help you to help yourself. And, in your case, a little money could certainly do the trick.

It's a good thing you're about to see a whole lot of money coming your way. No complaints here! You are open and ready. You have set your sights on financial success, and it's now heading your way.

2. Sagittarius

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It may just be your day in the sun, Sagittarius, as there's so much going on in your life that seems to be leading to serious financial success. Money really does flow your way when the Moon conjuncts Jupiter in Leo.

Jupiter always has your back. The planet of luck and abundance rules over your sign, after all. And when it conjuncts with the Moon, you get what you want, and what you want right now is moolah.

That's OK. There's nothing to be ashamed of with that cosmic request. We all need money. What's great is the universe is absolutely on board with granting you this desire. Get ready, because it's going to be big! Money is coming your way.

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3. Aquarius

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Money flows on Tuesday, and it does so because you have finally caught on to the idea that this is your fate. You're no longer doubting the idea that you, too, can be rich. Now, you believe it.

In fact, when the Moon forms a conjunction with Jupiter on Tuesday, it becomes pretty obvious to you that you're able to attract wealth in great numbers. You believe in the power of your own will, and so you make things happen. It's that simple.

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For you, Aquarius, it's time to cash in. Let's just be blunt: money is flowing your way, and you are doing everything in your power to make it continue on and on. Keep it up, because you can turn this into something big.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.