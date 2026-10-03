Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Between Now & October 11

A wind of change is coming for three Chinese zodiac signs whose hard times end by the end of the week. By October 11, the monthly energy changes from Fire to Earth.

The week starts with an emphasis on balance, and it ends with success. The Earth energy midweek makes it way easier to feel grounded and secure. Nothing throws these animal signs for a loop this week. They have no room left to play games with what blocks the sun from shining on their happiness.

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1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

At the start of the week, you have a lingering sense of what needs to go. You may not be able to put your finger on it until Tuesday. On Wednesday, you set into action by asking smart questions and trying new things. By Thursday, you feel like you have a better idea of what's going on.

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The true moment of reckoning comes on Friday, when you know exactly what to let go of. Better yet, you have no problem removing it. If it blocks your energy, you're done. Smart and savvy, Dragon.By the time Sunday rolls around, you're right where you need to be. Hard times are over, and you know it.

2. Pig

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Hard times are coming to an end for you, Pig. This is the week where you lay the foundation of what comes in the future. You realize that your life lacks balance. You either aren't having enough fun or you're not quite locked in the way you probably should be. The bottom line is you know what you need to do, and now you're ready to do it.

On the 6th, someone presents you with a golden opportunity. But it does require a little bit of sacrifice on your part. You have a big decision to make. The big day for you is actually Saturday, because that is when you start changing how you respond to others. By Sunday, you feel proud of how you handled things and start looking ahead.

3. Rooster

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Rooster, this is the week you put a stop to something that has been giving you a really hard time lately. You need to get something off your plate ASAP. You're doing way too much. But you know there's a light at the end of the tunnel because you have someone who has decided to help you out.

Two days this week will change your course. On Wednesday and Friday, you're not working alone. Life doesn't feel as hard when you have someone to guide you. Someone to give you good advice. Your challenges feel so much less intimidating. At this point, you feel like you can handle anything life hands you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.