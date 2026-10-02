Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 5 - 11 — A Nostalgic & Very Fulfilling Week

According to this week's horoscope, October 5 to 11 is a nostalgic week with Venus retrograde now in full force and Venus being the ruler of the New Moon over the weekend. The week begins with the Leo Moon bringing us closer to our inner child.

On the 6th, the Virgo Moon brings us down to Earth. Mercury in Scorpio allows us to evaluate our communication a lot better. On the 10th, the New Moon joins the Sun in Libra, breaking us away from any idealized notions of romance. This can be a very emotional transit, since it will likely have us reflecting on past experiences and relationships. However, with all the fire energy in the sky, we are reminded that we can overcome anything.

Weekly horoscopes for October 5 to 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Your strength is a theme for you this week, Aries. On Monday, the Leo Moon reminds you of your courage. It's like the universe telling you not to give up, even with the pressures from Saturn in your zodiac sign.

As the Moon enters the sign of Virgo on Wednesday, it's a time for you to be more disciplined with your routines and self-care. For those who have neglected taking care of themselves, this is the week you start becoming more mindful.

When the New Moon is in Libra on Saturday, be intentional with how you process your ideas before initiating a new project. Don’t rush to work on your masterpiece. Take your time. Thankfully, patience is another element of this New Moon. You're about to see the many advantages of being patient with others and being more diplomatic.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The first couple days of the week are perfect for curating your daily routines because the Moon in Leo grounds you and makes it easier for you to create your blueprint from the comfort of your home.

When the Moon is in Virgo midweek, you become more aware of the needs of the people you care about the most. This energy makes you more selfless and understanding. Your communication also gets better with Mercury in Scorpio as you begin to develop more patience with others during this Venus retrograde.

This weekend, the New Moon in Libra brings some movement to existing plans. You are more prepared to take action over the next six months, Taurus.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You get a lot of insight during the Leo Moon at the start of the week as you begin to find some missing puzzle pieces that will enable you to brainstorm potent ideas.

When the Moon is in Virgo midweek, you discover a lot about what brings you happiness. Get ready to explore new topics and meet new people, Gemini.

New stories captivate you during the New Moon in Libra over the weekend. It also marks the beginning of a new project you've been thinking about. This New Moon is the universe giving you a green light. It's easy to feel inspired this weekend because the Libra New Moon allows you to tap into your imaginative side and see things from a new perspective.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The Leo Moon has you focusing on your material possessions at the beginning of the week. You likely feel inspired to clear out clutter from your home. Organize or even donate old items on Monday or Tuesday.

When the Moon is in Virgo starting on Wednesday, get ready for some profound conversations with friends or your partner. For those who have had any conflict or misunderstandings recently, this transit gives you some clarity, even if it’s brief.

This weekend, the New Moon in Libra brings balance. While Saturn might add a bit of suffocating energy to your weekend, Cancer, having pertinent discussions is essential. You're able to be more direct, which helps you find solutions to ongoing problems.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Things begin to pick up with the Moon in your sign at the start of the week, making you more willing to succeed. Add to that Mars now in your sign, and you're basically unstoppable.

This week, Leo, you're more dedicated when it comes to completing your pending tasks. Finding success is easier as long as you don’t lose sight of your goal.

Family is a big theme when the Moon is in Virgo midweek, which makes you focus on your home life. It's an inspirational few days that make it easier to explore your creative side.

The harmonious and prosperous energy of the New Moon in Libra on Saturday paves the way for the next several months to be very fulfilling. You have added support from Jupiter in your sign, making this a time when you feel very content with your accomplishments.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week, Virgo, you're finally getting the rest you need. You're more willing to reflect when the Moon is in Leo at the beginning of the week.

As Mars continues to shake things up, taking it easy will work wonders for you since it will keep you level-headed. Another manifestation of the transit could be a revision of your goals and dreams, but make sure to stick to your plans with the retrograde energy in effect for the entire month.

The Moon in your zodiac sign on Wednesday and Thursday makes the middle of the week your moment to reorganize or revisit plans you may have abandoned. You're in editing mode, which allows you to see any errors since you like looking at the details.

This weekend, the New Moon in Libra has you tending to your community, which is becoming a priority. Prepare to center yourself on building relationships and adding plenty of support to your existing friendships.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This is a powerful week, Libra. The New Moon in your sign on Saturday enhances the themes of the Venus retrograde.

But first, the Leo Moon at the beginning of the week is an illuminating energy showing you the people in your life who love and care for you as you continue to receive support from them. This is also an excellent time to join a club or be part of a team.

With the Moon in Virgo mid-week, rest is the solution no matter what the problem is, especially with Saturn in Aries adding more exhausting energy. Some downtime will help you see what you need and how to recharge to prevent burnout.

When the New Moon enters your sign, it reflects a potent new beginning. Trusting yourself and embracing the independent energy is about to transform you over the next six months.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, there is still a lot to learn. Venus retrograde certainly brings some surprises to you over the next several weeks.

The Moon in Leo connects with Venus early in the week, showing you how to be more comfortable taking the spotlight. This is a week when nourishing your ego can seriously work wonders as Venus pushes you to be more loving to yourself.

Midweek, the Moon in Virgo brings control back to your life. Don't be afraid to take the lead since it will show you how much you’re blossoming.

With the New Moon in Libra, you'll likely be inspired to treat yourself by focusing on hobbies you enjoy and prioritizing time to reconnect with who you are this weekend. This New Moon brings to light what motivates you and brings you happiness.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You get a surge of energy this week as the Leo Moon awakens some academic aspirations. But be mindful, Sagittarius. This is still a heavy retrograde month, so it would be best to focus on the planning stage before initiating anything new or making moves.

However, you can still make this energy work for you by putting those plans for existing projects in motion. Get those tasks done and don't fall behind on your important to-do list.

With the Moon in Virgo, your work could be scrutinized by those in charge midweek. People you work with might point something out depending on how much effort you’ve poured into your work.

Try to stay balanced during the New Moon in Libra, and don’t over book yourself if you’re overwhelmed. During this transit, you might see how you could receive inspiration from friends or colleagues.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Giving it your all is part of the Leo energy this week as you continue to strengthen your foundations before the New Moon in Libra.

Be prepared, because old stories might resurface. It could feel like a stressful start to the week with Mars in the same sign as the Moon on Monday and Tuesday, making you more focused on the past. Try to stay focused on the present and close those chapters that might still have their grip on you.

The Moon in Virgo provides you with an anchor midweek, allowing you to set roots and plant the seeds of new ideas so that they can flourish. Reconnecting with hobbies or improving your skills might be something you might desire to do. With the New Moon in Libra this weekend, you're encouraged to do just that if you’ve been debating it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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There's a lot of energy in your relationship sector this week. The Leo Moon makes you more vibrant and charming at the start of the week.

Aquarius, some inner demons might try to claw their way out around the Virgo Moon midweek, but it is also a good time for you to see how you can navigate the stressors with grace during this retrograde season. The past could be your blueprint as it helps you not to repeat the mistakes of the past while staying one step ahead. Plus, the Virgo Moon makes you more methodical about your plans moving forward.

Embrace the spotlight this weekend. The Libra New Moon encourages you to fall in love with a topic you’re curious about. Don’t be afraid to expand your horizons. With Jupiter opposing your sign, expanding your understanding comes a lot easier.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Leo energy at the start of the week has you discovering what piques your interest. Your ideas are flowing as Venus retrograde pushes water signs to tap into their creative power, though for now, you're more focused on researching and building upon your existing work.

Embrace the romantic energy that comes with the Moon in Virgo midweek. It might also have you diving into the past, but it’s best to learn from it and not wear those rose-colored glasses when you go down memory lane.

This weekend, the New Moon in Libra makes you more assertive. You're about to take back your control as you contemplate your next steps in this powerful journey.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.