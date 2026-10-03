How The Libra New Moon Starts Making Your Zodiac Sign's Life So Much Better This Week

The Libra New Moon on October 10 is making each zodiac sign's life so much better this week. We are undergoing a deep transformation.

The outcome will eventually make us stronger than ever. In the days ahead, people from the past return, as does a desire to complete existing projects. With Mercury and Venus both in Scorpio, this is an excellent time to dive deeper into the topics we're curious about. Venus wants us to face the sides of us we deem ugly before we can find the hidden beauty within ourselves.

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Aries

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The Libra New Moon has you connecting with your inner child, Aries. This week, activities that uplift you feel almost medicinal. The Libra energy also has you prioritizing your relationships and truly showing up for your partner.

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You've learned from your past mistakes, and this is your chance to show the people you care about how much you've matured, as Saturn in your sign continues to enlighten you. The transit also makes you more appreciative of past experiences. It strengthened you and taught you how not to repeat old mistakes.

Taurus

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This week, the New Moon makes you doubt your goals as you navigate some obstacles brought on by Mars in Leo. The solution is to stay true to what you want. Don't let these doubts halt your progress.

In the days ahead, you might find yourself captivated by things from different cultures or wanting to visit new places. This is a time for preparation and for staying ahead, with the New Moon bringing clarity and structure. Join clubs and make an effort to be a part of your community, even if that means leaving your comfort zone.

Gemini

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Whether or not you want to work with others, the Libra New Moon has you networking and finding support. If you have put in the effort already, this is a moment of recognition and praise within your career or academics. You are disciplined and have learned from your mistakes, and others have noticed.

Since Uranus is in your sign, it will positively aspect this lunation, bringing new ideas and more surprises along the way. You excel and stand out from the competition this week, Gemini.

Cancer

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This emotional New Moon has you looking back into the past, Cancer, and reflecting on the relationships that transformed you. This week, your home is your refuge. Take it easy and focus on doing what you love.

Don't take on too much work or too many responsibilities in the days ahead. Give yourself space to cry and process your emotions. Under the New Moon, you might release old goals as you figure out the path you want to take moving forward.

Leo

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New ideas come through during this lunation, and you have the edge, Leo. Consider reconnecting with old friends or even family you lost touch with. This is the perfect time to host a dinner or relax at home with your loved ones.

If you find that you have a lot of energy, channel it in productive ways. Join a club or take the lead in projects at work. You have the power to make a serious impact right now.

Virgo

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Opportunities arise during the New Moon in Libra, helping you become more comfortable in leadership roles. While you may not shy away from responsibilities, you don't always love the spotlight. Sometimes, attention makes you uncomfortable. Nevertheless, this transit allows others to witness your magnetism and brilliance.

It's easy for you to surprise people in positions of power or influence this week. The Scorpio energy brings you a lot of self-assurance. If you've had a negative view of yourself, you are finally breaking away from this mindset. This is your time to shine.

Libra

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This is your metamorphosis, Libra. With the New Moon in your sign, you are shattering a part of yourself you no longer need. At the same time, you are rediscovering the parts you ignored. What you saw as flaws in the past now seems like strengths.

You're done letting anyone else define you. With the Sun also in your sign, you are owning your power and finding your voice. Get creative and wear your crown with pride. Don't be afraid to fight for what you want.

Scorpio

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For you, Scorpio, self-love is the main theme for this New Moon in Libra. While Venus is retrograde, the lunation reopens an old wound or gives you the medicine needed to heal it. It is a challenging period, but it also allows you to shed old parts of you and discover who you are now.

With Pluto and Mars making an aspect to Venus, you have been forced to confront what has been holding you back. This enables you to release and push forward without clinging to anything that might have you doubting yourself.

Sagittarius

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This week, you know who you want to have in your life, Sagittarius, and who doesn't deserve a place in your circle. The New Moon also shows you the new paths and ideas on the horizon. How exciting!

Finally, your past efforts are being recognized. A cycle is concluding, and you have to come to terms with it. Try not to control the changes that arise. Learn how to flow and adapt. Thankfully, as a mutable sign, you know how to bounce back and find new ways to be victorious.

Capricorn

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The New Moon is helping you make serious career gains this week, Capricorn. However, your journey is not without its challenges, especially since Saturn in Aries is involved. Practice patience in the days ahead. The Libra Moon shows you that balance is needed before becoming too ambitious.

Focus on problems at home before climbing the mountain at work. Strengthen your foundation and make plans before diving in. Becoming more thoughtful when it comes to achieving your goals will be important over the next six months.

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Aquarius

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If you're craving adventure, Aquarius, get ready. This New Moon represents the start of something exciting over the next six months. Still, be mindful of the retrograde energy before committing to anything new.

This is a good time to plan travel or begin higher education. Jupiter is currently opposing your sign, adding confidence and, most importantly, wisdom. It's also possible to reconnect with people from the past or to meet new friends and mentors.

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Pisces

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There is a lot of pressure now as Saturn in Aries is bringing to light your relationship with the material. You may need to make some changes or shift your mindset on how you connect with money. Either way, the Libra New Moon is showing you a lot about your shared resources.

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This is your time to be honest and to make moves, Pisces. Have the important discussions with your partner. If you are single, people who owe you will finally pay you back.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.