Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Saturday, October 3

If you have been hoping to take a break from the everyday stresses of life, the tarot horoscope for October 3, 2026 says Saturday is your lucky day. Not only is Venus retrograde in Scorpio, but the card that was drawn from the deck is the Nine of Pentacles.

This is basically the universe giving you full and total permission to slow down and enjoy the little luxuries you've earned. With the Sun in Libra and the Moon in Cancer, the best place to start is at home with someone you love. Let's find out what each tarot card reading has in store for each zodiac sign.

The daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, October 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Pentacles, reversed

If there's anyone in the universe that knows how to have fun, it's you. Unfortunately, on October 3, having too much to do might get in the way of you enjoying life.

The reversed Two of Pentacles tells me you're worried about what will happen if you don't finish it all. Shut off that part of your mind and focus on the moment. A little fun is always a good thing, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

You earned it! You have to give yourself permission to spend it. Today's message from the Ace of Pentacles is to do one thing that makes your life better.

Spend time with a friend. Go out to buy a new outfit. Give yourself a gift to celebrate your wins this week. It's great to save, Taurus, and you're really good at that. But on Saturday, indulge a little!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Cups

You are rich with words, Gemini. On October 3, it's time to tell that person how much you truly care for them.

A genuine sentimental message can take a long time to write even though it's just a few words. But what you shouldn't do is pretend that you're not ready to open up. The Page of Cups says you are.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Cups

The universe is literally giving you permission to enjoy your day on October 3, Cancer. The King of Cups is reminding you not to let anyone else's mood or complaints ruin your positive outlook.

You don't have to be miserable with someone to show them you care. You can be compassionate but also stay happy. Who knows? You might actually help them to get out of their own funk.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Three of Cups

The universe saying to have fun? Check. Venus retrograde in your house of comfort? Double-check. And your daily tarot card for October 3 is also giving you a green flag.

The Three of Cups is about laughter and having fun with your friends. If you ever needed a sign to go out and simply enjoy yourself, Leo, this is it.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Wands, reversed

Repeat after me, Virgo: "I don't have to do everything myself." When reversed, the Ten of Wands is a warning that not every responsibility in life is yours to take on.

You're being asked to cut loose and live less intensely on Saturday. If you needed a reason why, Venus retrograde said so.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers

You're in love, Libra! Your tarot card, the Lovers, is inviting you to admit that you care more than you might've even realized.

On October 3, your heart is on your sleeve. No matter what else is asking for your attention, you just can't give it. Your eyes are too fixed on your person. Swoon!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Cups

You have a secret side to you that you don't usually let just anyone see. It's reserved for those closest to you and the very special VIPs that you don't mind knowing you intimately.

On October 3, the Seven of Cups reminds you to come out in the open once in a while. It's very good to be transparent when you feel safe, Scorpio. The timing is perfect on Saturday!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Venus retrograde is practically forcing you to enjoy some me-time on October 3. You don't want to be indoors all of the time. You want to go out.

The Knight of Wands is about doing something on the fly. Check out a store or drop into a place you pass every day on the way home from work, but never stop in. Get curious and see where it takes you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you can still have a budget and enjoy yourself. The Four of Pentacles, reversed reminds you not to lament every single moment when you are trying to enjoy yourself because you're worried about money.

On October 3, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, says that being frugal doesn't have to mean being stingy with yourself. Remember, you're worth it!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands

You have been doing the same routine for so long that you've forgotten how to let yourself go and have a nice time. If you don't know what you'd like to do, give yourself a moment to imagine the possibilities.

On October 3, let your imagination run free for a moment and see what captures your attention.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

You just enjoy loving people. On October 3, you get your chance to dote on people you care about.

You learn about people when you're caring for them. You enjoy hearing stories from a loved one and exploring who they are. Today becomes about you discovering happiness by making someone else happy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.