Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Saturday

Four Chinese zodiac signs will be relieved to know that some hard times are finally coming to an end on Saturday. October 3, 2026 is a Metal Dog Remove Day that gets rid of some tough stuff.

Metal energy emotionally detaches you from whatever is holding you back from letting go of unnecessary things and situations. Dog reminds you that true friendship starts with loyalty to yourself, which these animal signs have no shortage of.

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1. Dog

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You are so incredibly loyal that when it comes to change, you're kind of resistant. But for understandable reasons. You don't like feeling like you're disappointing people. Especially family. So, when you feel pushed to do things differently, the first thing that comes to mind isn't yourself. It's how it will make other people feel.

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Saturday removes that burden for you. You attract opportunities so much more easily once you stop caring what people think. Change is healthy, and now it's gonna be healing. This is an ending, but the start of something beautiful and new that is welcomed. Now, that hard time is about to be over because you're ready for it.

2. Tiger

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You've felt so stuck for so long a time. You tried all sorts of ways to grow where you are, but nothing worked. Everything kind of felt like it was holding you back. You really felt your life was over. But on October 3, you hear about this incredible opportunity perfect for your needs.

You get to use some of the things you know how to do now, and they actually become like a bridge to another area of your life. You can see the future looking pretty awesome. More money, a better job, and you'll definitely make new friends. You're ready to let go of the past and kick your fears to the curb. This is a chance you don't want to miss, Tiger.

3. Horse

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You really did try to forgive someone, but they kept breaking your trust. So, now you realize that you can't. You have many good reasons to distance yourself from a particular person. On Saturday, it's not that they are bad or that you are. It's just that your values are not aligned.

You felt guilty whenever you thought about saying you can't continue. Today all you feel is peace. You know that you have a purpose to fulfill in life, and hey, so do they. The reality is, you'll never be a power couple, and you both need to go your separate ways so you can find your better halves.

4. Rabbit

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You really want a relationship to work. You have had your spirit crushed in the past, but now you think maybe you're wrong about that. You can love again if you want to. You're letting go of fear of failure, and you're not going to spend any more time focusing on when you dropped the ball. You're always worrying about the future and what if you don't get something done right. The thing is, a missed chance is an opportunity.

After talking things over with someone, you realize that you're actually in a good position right now. You learn to laugh at yourself, and then you pursue your success. It's super close, and as soon as you let go of the fear that you won't make it, the tough time you're having will be over.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.