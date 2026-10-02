Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Saturday, October 3

On October 3, 2026, life is getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs. The Cancer Moon trine Mercury in Scorpio works like a lullaby, as in, it softly puts our minds at ease.

During this transit, people relax their grip on uncomfortable feelings that have dominated so much of life lately. This is a great time for release and letting go. These astrological signs are in a state of acceptance on Saturday, and that's good. Now, they're becoming happier, healthier people once again.

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1. Cancer

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Lately, you've been feeling like you may have overstayed your welcome in the land of sadness, Cancer. Well, you'd be right. So, on Saturday, it's time for you to walk away once and for all. That's good. Walking away is the most positive move you can make right now. When the Moon in your sign forms a trine with Mercury in Scorpio, you are drawn to the light.

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You want to be happier, and this is the perfect transit to make it so. October 3 is a very liberating day for you, as you start to see that you have a say in the matter. You can put an end to the sadness that has taken way too much of your time. Instead of wallowing in your misery, focus on the positive and choose to be happy.

2. Gemini

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You've gone from anger to sadness, and somehow, you ended up staying too long in both. It's time to free yourself, Gemini, and leave those negative emotions behind. You don't need this kind of drudgery any longer. Thankfully, the Cancer Moon forms a trine with Mercury in Scorpio on Saturday, and this liberating transit works wonders on your mood.

Suddenly, you find that walking away from sadness is something you can do. Hey, it's worth a try, isn't it? You can't identify with sadness forever, and you certainly don't want to. This is your one and only life, so you might as well cut yourself some slack and live in the moment. Let yourself be happy and free. You deserve it.

3. Libra

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You've been in a relationship with sadness for longer than you'd like to admit, Libra. Truly, the last thing you want to do is stay in it, knowing there's no end game in sight. You want to be happy, but it's up to you to make it so. This is when you must pay attention to your heart. When the Cancer Moon forms a trine with Mercury in Scorpio, you see that you really are in charge of where all this goes.

So, you can either keep up the status quo or you can release this sadness. Of course, you choose the latter. It may feel impossible, but that's only because you told yourself it was. It's not, and if you give it a try, you'll see that there's a whole beautiful life out there, waiting for you to live it. It's time to be happy and leave your sadness in the dust.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.