Your Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, August 5: The Moon Enters Taurus

Your daily horoscope is here for August 5, 2026. The Moon enters Taurus on Wednesday, encouraging you to pause before pushing ahead.

This is not the time to rush or act impusively. This lunation brings a grounding energy and helps you make smart, well-thought-out decisions. Trust yourself to know what is right, and practice self-love so you have the strength to continue on.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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You're super excited about something, Aries, but the Taurus Moon on August 5 asks you to slow down for a minute. Whether it's a creative project or a trip you've been planning, take time to consider the logistics. What do you need to do to make this happen? How much money do you need to save?

Don't mistake Wednesday's reality check for a stop sign. You just need to pause before jumping in. You can do anything you set your mind to, but make sure you are smart about it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The Moon is in your sign on Wednesday, Taurus, so this energy feels personal. You may be forced to admit that your current routine isn't working anymore. Don't worry, though. Everything doesn't have to fall apart for you to rebuild.

On August 5, make small but intentional changes to your life. Get the rest you need and don't hold back from practicing self-care. This may sound like an indulgence, but it's just what you need.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You have a need for speed, Gemini, and you've been itching to put something out into the world. But August 5 is not the day to do so. Instead, slow down and review the foundation first.

When you really think about it, you may realize that you don't actually have the emotional bandwidth to take on another project or commitment. It's not worth it to burn yourself out. Instead, see this as a planning phase. Some more preparation will do you good.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Emotions are running high, Cancer, as they always seem to be with you. Yet, on Wednesday, the Taurus Moon helps you take a step back. This grounding energy is just what you need.

Take a moment to assess your long-term goals and make a real plan to achieve them. Focus on the practical stuff, like money and resources. You usually care more about emotional impact than logistics, but both matter.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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It's time for a wake-up call, Leo. On August 5, the Taurus Moon squares Jupiter in your sign. Like all squares in astrology, this signals tension.

Jupiter in Leo wants you to take up space and make bold moves. Meanwhile, the Taurus Moon would rather you play it safe. It's up to you to find a happy medium. Go after your dreams, but be realistic about them, too. Make a plan and stick to it.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Taurus Moon is just what you've been needing, Virgo. Life has been stressful lately, and it feels like every direction you look, there's an obstacle standing in your way. Wednesday's lunation helps you calmly figure out your next move.

Have patience and don't be too hard on yourself. You've been through a lot, and it's tempting to judge the choices you've made. However, that will get you nowhere good.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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With Mars in Gemini and Saturn in Aries, you've been going nonstop, Libra. Productivity has been top of mind, but that changes on Wednesday. The Taurus Moon encourages you to take a break and recharge.

Practice self-care and surround yourself with the people you love. Listen to calming music and spend time in nature. Whatever you do, let yourself relax.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Lately, life has been pulling you in different directions, Scorpio. Your career wants your attention, but so do your relationships. You're starting to wonder when you'll ever have time for yourself.

In reality, you don't need to choose one part of your life and abandon another. You need to find a better balance. On August 5, the Taurus Moon brings a grounding energy that helps you do just that. Just remember, you have to pour into your own cup before you can fill anyone else's.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You don't like to sit still for long, Sagittarius. Yet that's what the Taurus Moon wants you to do on Wednesday. Instead of searching for your next big adventure, pause and spend some time alone.

Pay attention to your body and the feelings that arise. For once, don't give in to your restlessness. Constant movement is exhausting, whether you acknowledge that fact or not.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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As a fellow earth sign, you work especially well with the Taurus Moon, Capricorn. On August 5, you're not meant to rush ahead, but that doesn't mean you can't get things done. This is a great day to tackle the tasks that benefit most from your meticulous and steady nature.

Review your budget and see where you can make adjustments. Organize your living space or start making a plan to achieve your long-term goals.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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There's some friction in your home life at the moment, specifically with a family member. Right now, they're expecting more from you than you can give. You're stretching yourself thinner and thinner trying to keep everyone happy.

You can't carry on like this, Aquarius. So, on Wednesday, sit down with them and have an honest conversation about your limits. You may need to set some boundaries, but you will feel so much better afterwards.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Let your curiosity lead, Pisces. On August 5, you're being pulled in multiple directions. Rather than fight this, go with the flow. As the fish of the zodiac, you know how to do that well.

If you get overwhelmed, the Taurus Moon is here to steady you. On Wednesday, don't worry about the big picture or your long-term ambitions. Live in the moment and be open to where the day takes you.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.