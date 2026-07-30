Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, July 31: Your Healing Era Begins Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 31, 2026. Chiron in Taurus aligns with the Aquarius Moon on Friday, helping you feel safe enough to heal and share what you normally hide.

While Taurus seeks connection and intimacy, Aquarius helps you take a step back and talk about your past without shame or fear. Chiron and the Moon are encouraging you to embrace your emotions and everything that has made you who you are. This allows you to be a safe space for your partner to do the same.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 31, 2026:

Aries

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You deserve to feel valued, Aries. But your past wounds may be affecting your current relationship dynamics. You have to give your partner a chance to see you fully, even if it feels like you're taking a risk.

To be valued means you are seen, and you don’t have to keep proving just how worthy you are. On July 31, try to show the parts of yourself you’ve been hiding, knowing they deserve love too.

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Taurus

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Don’t be embarrassed by the past versions of you, Taurus. You are meant to grow and change as you get older. Of course, your perspective on love evolves, too.

On Friday, own everything you’ve been through without feeling guilty or embarrassed by it. This helps you be honest with the person you’re dating, instead of judging yourself for who you used to be.

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Gemini

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Fears are meant to be conquered, Gemini. You may be dreaming of new beginnings and romance, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still be afraid.

Fears don’t stop you from manifesting the love you want or living the life you’ve dreamed of. Instead, they help reveal where you need to focus your healing. On Friday, know that it’s OK to fall in love, despite being scared.

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Cancer

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You deserve a reciprocal relationship, Cancer. In a healthy partnership, you are not just giving. You must also allow yourself to receive.

On July 31, be honest about the kind of love you want and don’t be afraid to voice your needs. Despite what your past relationships have been like, your needs matter as much as your partner’s. Honor this truth and focus on receiving the kind of attention you deserve.

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Leo

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Open up about your insecurities, Leo. Everyone has feelings and worries in relationships, but you must address them instead of ignoring them.

You can’t control romantic relationships the way you can your career or other aspects of your life. Instead, you need to be honest with yourself about what you want and what’s been holding you back from going after it. On Friday, stop playing it cool if you’re dating someone. Actually let them know what they mean to you.

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Virgo

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This is the sign you’ve been waiting for, Virgo. You aren’t a controlling person, despite all that is said about your zodiac sign. You actually crave freedom and romance. But it's your fears of what-ifs that create the controlling persona you’re unfairly known for.

No matter how tightly you hold on, you can’t prevent life from happening. Be honest with yourself and your partner. On Friday, challenge yourself to take a chance and surrender to love. When you feel safe within yourself, you no longer try to control the outcome.

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Libra

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Honor your value in relationships, Libra. You often get swept up in romance and in wanting to build a life with someone. This causes you to only see the good and give your heart to someone before they’ve proven themselves worthy.

On July 31, start valuing yourself more and focusing on your boundaries. That way, the next time you let someone intimately into your life, you will know their intentions are genuine.

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Scorpio

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You don’t need to hide from love, Scorpio. No matter how you’ve tried to talk yourself out of it, you still believe in love. You want a romance for the ages, but you've been trying to avoid it at the same time. You've been hiding out in your comfort zone, and it's time to stop.

On Friday, focus on healing your past relationship wounds and learning to trust yourself. That way, you can actually open yourself up to the opportunities that will soon enter your life.

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Sagittarius

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See yourself through a lens of love, Sagittarius. You may still be healing wounds related to your physical appearance and what you feel you can offer a long-term partner. No matter how deeply someone else loves you, it doesn't make up for how you feel about yourself.

On July 31, focus on loving yourself as you are, instead of the ways you can change. Remember, you don’t need to alter who you are to be loved.

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Capricorn

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You deserve an easy love, Capricorn. As one of the most industrious signs of the zodiac, it’s no surprise you often apply this energy to your romantic life.

This certainly helps you in your career. Yet, in your romantic and personal life, it can feel like a never-ending battle to be happy. You deserve ease and joy. On Friday, you have the chance to heal the belief that love has to be hard to be worth it.

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Aquarius

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Create your own stability, Aquarius. You can’t hitch your physical or emotional stability onto someone else, no matter how much you may love them. It’s something only you can create for yourself.

When you have created what you need to feel secure, you will be better able to make decisions in your romantic life. This also helps you maintain your independence while in a partnership.

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Pisces

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You are enough as you are, Pisces. As one of the more soulful zodiac signs, you often carry a wound of not feeling seen or enough. This can apply to your intelligence or even what you bring to the table.

However, you must realize that you are enough for yourself before you will ever feel that way for another. On Friday, dig deep into your healing and realize that you are enough as you are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.