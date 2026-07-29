The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, July 30 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Thursday, July 30, 2026. The Moon in Aquarius opposes the Leo Sun. The collective card reading for every sign is the Nine of Pentacles.

The Nine of Pentacles is a really good tarot card because it symbolizes the ultimate in material success. During today's Moon-Sun opposition, you learn to see obstacles in relationships as potential for personal growth. Your success gets measured beyond what you have, and leans more on relationships due to the tension in today's astrology. Let's see what this means for your sign, according to a one-card tarot reading.

Daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, July 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Judgment, reversed

It's time to wake up, Aries. The Judgment tarot card, when reversed, symbolizes self-doubt, but you don't need to get involved in that. Are you focused on the wrong things? Life is too short to fear the future. You have to remember who you are.

With the Sun in Leo on Thursday, focus on joy. The Moon in Aquarius reminds you that your friends don't have to approve of what you love. What matters is that it makes you happy.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Sun, reversed

Why the sad face, Taurus? The Sun card, when it is reversed, is kind of sad. You might be wishing you were doing anything else but being at work right now.

Thursday is about focusing on the things that make you happy even if they are put on hold. Today's delayed gratification becomes tomorrow's adventure. Work hard, play hard; and remember to hang in there.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Devil

The area of life that burdens you the most comes up for you on Thursday. The Devil tarot card symbolizes issues related to addiction or simply bad habits that trip you up when you're trying to do the right thing.

With the Moon in Aquarius, your fellow air sign, you can learn so much about yourself right now. Today is a chance for you to grow into the person you know you can be, even if you've made mistakes in the past that you're not proud of.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Swords

The Seven of Swords is a tarot card that often represents being deceived, and sadly, by someone you truly care about. On July 30, pay attention to money matters specifically.

If you have your finances combined with someone and feel that things aren't right, talk about it openly. The Aquarius Moon reminds you that shared resources can take a lot more communication. Try not to keep any worries you have to yourself.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Cups, reversed

Good news, Leo: the worries you've been carrying around for too long are finally over. The Five of Cups, when reversed, is actually a really good tarot card because it means sadness is coming to a full stop.

You will see something change in a relationship that improves your dynamic. You may have given up hope, but on Thursday, you're reminded not to give up on the people you love.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You are no quitter, but sometimes when you're not getting back what you put into a project, it's time to rethink your position.

With the Sun in your hidden enemy sector and the Moon in your zone of anxiety, you realize what bothers you. Now it's a good time to evaluate the big picture. You'll figure out on Thursday whether or not what you do is worth continuing.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Cups

Good things often come to those who wait, sometimes through the people they love. Dreams come true if you wait with consistency. Libra, your daily tarot card is the Nine of Cups, which represents a wish manifesting exactly how you hoped it would.

On Thursday, a friend may understand what you need without you having to ask. They pay it forward and make you very happy with their help.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Wands

You may experience conflicting signals between what you feel and what others expect of you. The Moon is in your sector of home and family on July 30, so you are dedicated to ensuring a sense of security for yourself and others.

Meanwhile, your tarot card of the day is the Two of Wands, which encourages you to take risks and step out of your comfort zone. You can have both, Scorpio. You're pretty good at self-control. When you change things up, you'll make moves wisely.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles

Thursday is a balancing act in your finances. You may have a few things that are demanding your resources at the same time.

With the Moon in Aquarius encouraging you to try new things in communication, it's a good time to negotiate an arrangement. Thinking outside the box could work well for you today.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Wands, reversed

You are arguing about little things that don't matter in the big picture. On July 30, your tarot card is the reversed Five of Wands, highlighting how you respond to tension when it pressures you to perform.

You invest in yourself rather than try to make others value you. You realize that you can't please everyone, so you may as well focus on yourself.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Wands, reversed

On Thursday, take a little more time for self-care, Aquarius. The Moon is in your sign, which gives you an extra boost of power. But you can still push yourself a little bit too hard and overdo it.

The Knight of Wands, a reversed tarot card, emphasizes being careful not to burn yourself out when you are working today. Keeping a little balance in your life is the best thing you can do before the day is over.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Swords

You are so good at being there for others, but one thing you don't typically show the world is your ability to detach without saying a word.

Your tarot card, the Queen of Swords, is about letting go and not even thinking about it. You put your time and energy into other things, and that spares you from feeling disappointed by someone else's actions on Thursday.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.