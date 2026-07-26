Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, July 27: The Leo Energy Is Strong Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 27, 2026. Monday's astrological energy encourages you to embrace your most confident self and refuse to play small, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

With the Sun, Jupiter, and the South Node all in Leo, this is the time to own who you are and what you want. Listen to your inner desires and don't be afraid to step into the spotlight. That is how you attract everything that is meant for you, including the love of your life.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 27, 2026:

Aries

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You can’t play it small, Aries. You don’t need to downplay your emotions or engage in romantic games. Own your feelings and what you want in your love life.

Starting on July 27, this is your season of manifesting the relationship you’ve always dreamed of. Yet, you must be the one to go after it. That doesn’t mean you shouldn't get back the same kind of energy from your partner, but you must make the first move.

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Taurus

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Lead with your heart, Taurus. On Monday, make your home and love life everything you’ve ever wished for. You are entering a season of personal expansion, and that may include purchasing a home or moving in with the one you love.

Just be sure that what you do during this time comes from your heart. Right now, logic is a little less important. Listen to yourself and go after your desires.

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Gemini

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Dream bigger, Gemini. Leo energy rewards those who are bold, so don't limit yourself to what seems realistic. You want a relationship with more passion, but you won't get that by keeping to yourself.

On July 27, get your thoughts out on paper and start journaling your emotions. Write love letters or even start penning that romantic novel you’ve been thinking of. Suddenly, on Monday, it's easy to express everything you’ve been feeling.

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Cancer

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While wealth represents financial well-being, abundance speaks to how you live your life. The latter is more important right now, Cancer.

On July 27, the potent Leo energy is ushering you into an era of abundance that will transform your life and romantic relationship. All you must do is receive. Be sure that you’re practicing positive affirmations and believing in your ability to have it all. Trust people when they tell you how they feel, and let this season be one of ease.

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Leo

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Love out loud, Leo. Jupiter, the Sun, and the South Node are all in your sign on July 27, bringing you the ultimate dose of good luck. It's not fleeting, either. With Jupiter in Leo through next year, this lucky energy is going to last.

On Monday, let yourself try new things and expand your life. Take chances on people and go after your dreams. You are not meant to remain where you are, but grow into the person you’re meant to be.

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Virgo

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Your desires aren’t meant to be ignored, Virgo. Your intuition is intensified on Monday. This helps awaken your spiritual connection so you can better align your life with your soul.

While you are being guided to take action, you must also create time to listen to your inner self. That is how you will find your true love and soul connection.

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Libra

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Everything changes, Libra. On July 27, you meet new people who challenge what you once thought you wanted. This won’t only affect your romantic life, but your social circle as well.

Suddenly, you find yourself having new dreams and seeing possibilities where you never have before. Take your time with this Leo energy, but remain open. It's finally time to let your life change in the ways it’s meant to.

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Scorpio

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It’s OK to focus on yourself, Scorpio. The potent Leo energy on Monday is meant to kickstart your career, bringing luck and purpose into your life. While this can help bring in an older romantic partner, it’s also OK if you’re choosing to be single.

This is a time to focus on yourself so you can discover what you truly desire. Try new things and travel the world. Let love find you once you’re ready.

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Sagittarius

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This is what you’ve been waiting for, Sagittarius. Leo energy awakens your soul and helps you live your best, most amazing life. This also brings the new beginning you've long needed.

On July 27, you are surrounded by incredible opportunities for romance and wealth. You may be able to advance in your career or even travel the world. This is everything you've been waiting for and almost gave up hope of ever finding. Enjoy!

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Capricorn

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Let your heart lead, Capricorn. Although you tend to be practical and down-to-earth when it comes to romance, don’t be afraid if you find that changing. On July 27, the Leo energy has you feeling your desires and emotions more intensely.

You are entering a new chapter of life in which you are more spontaneous and passionate. You're done talking yourself out of going after what and who you want. It’s time to write your own story, so make sure you make it a good one.

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Aquarius

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The Leo energy on Monday helps you start prioritizing love. This isn't just about romantic love, Aquarius, but platonic and familial, too. Any love that awakens the soul and brings meaning to your life is worth your energy.

Stop moving through routines that don't serve you and arbitrarily checking the boxes of an existence. On July 27, recognize that you have power over your life. Your true love is out there waiting for you to find them.

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Pisces

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Let yourself be seen, Pisces. You are going to be noticed in the coming days and even months in ways you haven’t been before. While this strengthens your career, it also attracts a higher-caliber partner.

You have done the work to know that you deserve this kind of love. Yet, you must also allow yourself to be seen, which doesn't come naturally to you. On July 27, stop underestimating yourself and your partner. Let yourself be loved for who you really are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.