The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, July 24 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope is here for July 24, 2026, with guidance for your zodiac sign during the Sun in Leo and the Moon entering Sagittarius. The card for everyone on Friday is the Fool.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius, you are ready for adventure. The Fool tarot highlights how people act when change begins. You might get into things too quickly, feeling like you've missed out on something. Success can be powerfully protected by slowing down and tuning in when you're ready to get moving forward.

Daily tarot horoscope for Friday, July 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

It's Friday, and you have a good time. The Knight of Wands highlights impulsive actions taken because you're simply ready to go and explore the world.

After two days with the Moon in your house of secrets, you're a little bit more vulnerable than usual to be a tell-all. Be careful with who you decide to trust when expressing yourself right now. Avoid saying things that put you on the radar for future gossip.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The World

All done, Taurus! Your tarot card for July 24, is The World, and it's a reading full of inspirational energy and celebratory magic!

You are about to complete a major project or get past a milestone in your relationship. It's time to party, even if you are just hanging out with your significant other. Enjoy and talk about the beautiful things you've accomplished. Be proud of yourself!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Swords

Take a pause on Friday, Gemini. Your tarot card, the Four of Swords, often comes up after you have been so busy with things that you've hardly taken time to relax.

You are a busy person, and you do love to get things done, but there is also a time and place for everything. The Four of Wands is your permission slip to take time off from work or to sleep in and get the rest you need.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress

Your mood lifts, and as it does, you can tend to yourself and your needs and wants more. This is the day for you to sleep in or take a nap if you can.

It's time to tend to your metaphorical garden, Cancer. The Empress rules money, and with the Moon finally stepping out of the sign that hits your emotions hardest, you are ready to take care of the things that you felt uneasy about.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Swords

Oh boy, Leo, the Seven of Swords highlights things on the iffier side. On July 24, you have to be careful when you feel like something is off or a person is lying. Just do like you tend to do and ask questions.

Don't feel peer-pressured to do anything that you're not sure of, even if a person's argument is compelling or seems logical. Think for yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Cups

This is a very harmonious time to pursue a relationship, or to consider doing so if you've been single for some time.

On Friday, things are looking pretty sweet in the area of love and relationships. Two means you're ready for partnership. Cups means that your mood is determined to be supportive of others in their lives. Your feelings are open, and you are expressive. Go find your soulmates, Virgo!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Wands, reversed

It's OK to be unsure of what you want, Libra, because sometimes the truth is you don't know.

On Friday, July 24, the Queen of Wands, reversed, is a shaky emotional energy that matches your strength (and sometimes weakness) with flexibility.

You're picking up the vibes around you. Let yourself have time to process them so you're sure of what you need.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Pentacles

You're a money sign, Scorpio, so when the topic comes up in your tarot card reading, it's really good for you to take action.

This is such a good day for you right now, in terms of money and luck. On Friday, the Nine of Pentacles signals financial security that you create with your own hard work. This is the perfect day to explore how to earn more income from home or to develop a plan of action for a future business.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you can be so close to reaching a goal, and then something happens that stops it from manifesting. That is the vibe that comes from a Four of Wands, reversed tarot card: disruption, which can be mind-boggling.

On Friday, don't let a timing issue ruin your mood. The Moon is entering your sign today. This means a burst of fresh energy comes your way, which you can apply to finding the solution you need.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death

Endings really can be a positive transition period for your life, Capricorn, even if they don't feel that way at first. On Friday, July 24, the Death tarot card symbolizes closure. You might be closing a deal or making a change to a relationship that was way overdue.

These are great moments for reflection and for feeling as if new life has been given to you. See the gift for what it is, even if you're not sure what the future holds.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

Your zodiac sign is the ruler of innovation, and that is something you don't always take credit for or use to its maximum potential. Today, all that can change if you want it to, Aquarius.

You have to put your mind to it. On Friday, the Page of Pentacles is about imaginative genius. A strike of insight is on the horizon. Use it to your advantage in anything that your heart desires on Friday. Have fun with it!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Pentacles

Think ahead for your dreams, Pisces. It's so easy to get caught in the moment, especially if there's a situation affecting family right now.

The problems you face today didn't happen overnight, so their solutions will take time too. The Ten of Pentacles reminds you to value legacy and future building. See Friday as a starting point. Set a deadline for your goal and be patient. It'll all work out for you soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.