Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, July 23: Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 23, 2026. Mercury retrograde finally ends on Thursday, creating a moment for you to take action on your feelings.

Mercury has been retrograde in Cancer since June 29, slowing you down and prolonging your search for clarity. This time wasn't just about reviewing matters that occurred in June, but those from the past year. You’ve had to be honest with yourself and let go of what no longer serves you. Now that Mercury is direct, you finally have the wisdom and clarity to move forward.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 23, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth isn’t debatable, Aries. Since the end of June, Mercury retrograde has targeted your personal life and the place you call home. While this likely brought up the continued healing of childhood wounds, it was also a chance for you to understand what you genuinely need in a relationship.

Now, as Mercury retrograde ends on July 23, you have greater appreciation for your partner and those you’re close to. You finally feel confident in what you choose and who you choose to do it with.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

People always reveal their true colors eventually, Taurus. For the last month, Mercury retrograde brought an increase in conversations. Yet, that doesn’t mean you’ve been able to make progress in the ways you’ve wanted.

This period was about getting to the truth and uncovering any uncomfortable realities. On July 23, when Mercury goes direct, it’s time for you to accept the facts and make your choices accordingly.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your worth isn’t negotiable, Gemini. Mercury retrograde made you question whether you would compromise on what you deserve to keep someone in your life. Now you see that it’s better to be single and open to new love than trying to make someone love you

On Thursday, as Mercury goes direct in Cancer, release any old patterns. If someone isn't loving you how you deserve, it's time to let them go.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Growth is bittersweet, Cancer. It’s not until you finally stop that you can see just how far you’ve come. As Mercury retrograde ends on July 23, you realize just how much you’ve changed and evolved in the past year.

This affects any stagnant relationships, but it’s also about you finally acknowledging your emotions. Though it's not always easy, you have to feel your feelings if you are ever to grow into the person and relationship that are meant for you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to face what is difficult, Leo. Though you may not always want to face your inner truth or the consequences of your actions, you can’t hide from them forever.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer was about facing what you’ve been trying to avoid. When Mercury goes direct on Thursday, you are called to take action. Use that uncomfortable truth and find a way forward that is good for you and everyone involved.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You never really lose the people who are meant for you, Virgo. During Mercury retrograde in Cancer, you saw people return to your life. Some of these connections brought joy while others disturbed the plans you had made.

The purpose of this all was to help you do what truly feels right, instead of what is easy. With Mercury direct in Cancer from July 23 until August 9, you can finally take action and trust yourself to follow your heart.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Since the end of June, Mercury retrograde in Cancer helped you understand your purpose and who you really are. While you likely focused on your career during this period, you've also become more confident within yourself.

This makes the biggest difference in your romantic life. When Mercury goes direct on Thursday, choose someone who will support your dreams instead of clipping your wings.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing is ever truly lost, Scorpio. At times, it's easier to think that you missed out on a certain opportunity or path, such as love or the relationship of your dreams. To believe you lost your chance frees you from actually taking action.

But Mercury retrograde in Cancer showed you otherwise. Second chances do exist, and if you’re really lucky, so do third ones. Thursday is your chance to take them, because anything is possible if you believe it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your heart always knows the truth, Sagittarius. As a fire sign, you can get swept up in the excitement and chemistry of new connections. Yet, that doesn’t mean that love will always be found there.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer helped you see how important love is in your life. While it may not be convenient, following your heart is the only way to truly have the love and relationship you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde in Cancer was a challenging time in your relationship, as you had to work through past issues. This likely involved a difference of opinion in how you and your partner want to move forward together.

While not easy, the purpose of this time was to challenge you both to compromise and to focus on what is most important. Now that Mercury is direct on July 23, you can finally do just that and start building the future you both dream of.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Small changes add up, Aquarius. As Mercury stations direct on Thursday, you’re encouraged to make adjustments to improve your routine and relationship. This isn’t about doing more or working harder, but embracing your emotions and letting that part of yourself lead.

You deserve to be at peace, and to not feel like you’re just going through the motions. Yet, for that to happen, change is required. Just make sure it comes from your heart.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make a conscious choice to move ahead, Pisces. Mercury retrograde in Cancer asked you to reflect on your relationship with love. This may have affected a current connection in your life. If you're single, it involved a deep period of healing.

As Mercury stations direct on July 23, you must release aspects of your past so you can move forward. Don’t be so afraid of getting hurt again that you don’t give yourself a chance to find true love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.