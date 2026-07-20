Your Love Horoscope For Tuesday, July 21: The First Quarter Moon Rises In Libra

The love horoscope for July 21, 2026 is here, revealing the opportunity the First Quarter Moon in Libra brings to each zodiac sign's love life on Tuesday. The First Quarter Moon is a building block toward what you hope to manifest. In Libra, it’s about helping you overcome what has happened in the past so that you can commit to something new.

Libra reminds you to seek balance in everything you do, whether that’s making sure a connection is reciprocal or helping you not let your fears dictate what you choose for yourself. The First Quarter Moon in Libra marks an important point in your romantic journey as you are able to not just move forward but see what it means to actually love better.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 21, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The first-quarter moon in Libra on July 21 is a profoundly healing energy that helps you actually receive or say yes to love despite the fears you may still have.

It's always important to learn from the past, Aries, but equally as important not to let it define what you choose now. You don’t have to possess all the answers on Tuesday in order to know that this connection you have in your life is worth taking a chance on.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay close attention to your energy on Tuesday, Taurus. It would be wise to reflect on the boundaries that exist in your relationship, even if what you realize is that there are none.

Boundaries exist in healthy relationships not only to help facilitate balance but also to make sure that your energy isn’t being drained. You may need to pour into yourself with this moon and start taking better care of your energy.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust yourself to choose love, Gemini. You may soon be hearing wedding bells, or at least the inner confirmation of knowing you are in the very love you’d always hoped to build.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t need to take action or be mindful of your choices. Finding the right person is the beginning of the journey, not the end, so July 21 is a good day to think about what kind of life you want to create together.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Having peace in your life and your home doesn’t just happen by accident. It is created through a series of choices that help to protect your space and values.

On July 21, try to focus on what truly matters to you, Cancer. Don’t let yourself get pulled into any frivolous arguments or distractions. You deserve a love that helps bring peace into your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Look for the common ground on Tuesday, dear Leo. You may have recently been going through a difficult time in your romantic life, either on the heels of a recent separation or a challenging phase of growth.

Yet, regardless of what direction it feels like this is pulling you in, be sure that you’re focusing on compromise. You don’t need to be right or vindicated in order to move forward. Instead, trust yourself in being directed toward what is actually meant for you and everything else gets easier.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are being presented with an important choice on Tuesday. This choice isn’t just about love or the person that you will build your life with, but your own process of healing.

No one will make this decision for you or pressure you one way or another, Virgo. This has to come from your soul, but just know that what you dream of is possible.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your past doesn’t need to affect your present, Libra. You may be hesitant to get into a new relationship or to even open yourself up to love.

You are still holding onto deep fears from a past relationship that is leading you to close your heart off. On Tuesday, let go so you can have the love you deserve.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make peace with your fears, Scorpio. Honor what is, even if that means you realize just how much inner work you may still have to do. The point of working on yourself isn’t to be perfect or to reach some imaginary finish line.

On Tuesday, stay curious about yourself and life, knowing that becoming better is a journey, not a destination. Try to make peace with your inner self and what has been keeping you from seizing new opportunities in your life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because you're in a relationship doesn't mean you can't try new experiences and continue living your life to the fullest. Yet, that doesn’t mean that the grass is greener on the other side. On Tuesday, be sure you’re not being overly frivolous with your heart and the kind of love that doesn’t come around every day.

Just because something, or more specifically someone, is new to you, that doesn’t mean that they or the connection you have with them is better than either what you already have or the love you experienced in the past.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are always thinking of new ways to achieve success and financial independence, yet often leave your romantic life as an afterthought. This can lead to a sense of imbalance as you try to substitute success for personal fulfillment.

Yet, this is also something you have control over, Capricorn. Try to focus on creating a fully balanced life on July 21 instead of only pouring into what it feels like you have complete control over.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On Tuesday, someone tempts you out of your comfort zone. While you may still be figuring out what you want, Aquarius, that doesn’t mean you can’t commit to seeing where this connection can go.

This is what you are being guided to do by the universe. Not because you are looking to pass certain milestones, but so you can see where this can go, knowing you’re not holding back this time.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself receive on Tuesday, dearest Pisces. You have spoken about your dream love and have done all sorts of work trying to better yourself. But sometimes the simplest choice is the most impactful one.

Try to let yourself relax into what is on July 21. Don’t worry about whether you'll attract love or if you need to do something different in order to be worthy of it. Instead, be yourself. Live the life that feels good to your soul, and let yourself attract the love that has always been meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.