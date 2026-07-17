Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Saturday, July 18

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for July 18, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Virgo on Saturday, and the card reading for everyone is from The Emperor.

The Emperor tarot card is about being so confident that you're willing to take a stand for what you believe in. While the Sun is in Cancer, you lead with your emotions, and with the Moon in Virgo, your feelings want to organize things in your life so they make sense. That makes Saturday perfect for making important decisions on what you need to have a better life. Since Cancer and Virgo involve home and health, consider this to be a starting point.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Saturday, July 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday tarot card for Aries: Four of Cups, reversed

Your daily tarot card, the Four of Cups, reversed, highlights waking up to new realizations. On July 18, the Moon turns your attention toward your daily routines. If there's something you can change, this is the time to do it.

Opportunities reveal themselves to you on Saturday. You see them everywhere! The truth is, they were always there. You may not have been ready before, but now you are. It's time to get going!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday tarot card for Taurus: The Star

You like things nice and organized, Taurus, including your relationships. Saturday's Moon in Virgo has you focusing on romance, and the Star tarot card reignites hope that you can have the relationship you've always wanted.

Despite setbacks or fear, you still look fearlessly to the future. To start on the right foot, get clear by writing down a few things that you would like to work on with a mate or on yourself to be totally relationship-ready.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Swords, reversed

The Sun in Cancer has given you almost a whole month to reflect on financial issues. This could be a source of tension if money is tight, and it could also feel demanding if you haven't found a solution yet.

On July 18, your daily tarot card, the Knight of Swords, reversed, reminds you that complex problems require time to resolve. Release some of that tension, Gemini. Start small and ease into it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday tarot card for Cancer: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords highlights a sense of resolve, where you quietly decline to open up or avoid a conversation altogether. On Saturday, consider why you act reserved when you know, deep down, you should be more open.

July 18 is a really good day to face your fears. You don't need to have all the answers, Cancer. What's important is a willingness to face what's happening right now.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday tarot card for Leo: Ace of Swords

With the Sun in your house of hidden enemies and the Moon in your sector of money on July 18, it's time to address uncomfortable truths about spending. You might have a few things that you do without realizing how they undermine your financial goals.

On Saturday, however, your tarot card, the Ace of Swords, highlights many of them for you. Things start to become crystal clear. You see things with new eyes, and that helps you to resolve problems much more easily.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Swords, reversed

The economy has felt super stressful and worrisome to so many people, including yourself. Yet, your tarot card for July 18, the Nine of Swords, reversed, brings good news to you, Virgo. Some of these troubling matters are coming to an end.

With the Moon in your sign on Saturday, you have a better idea of how to safeguard yourself. Advice comes to you from a friend, perhaps a Cancer, who shows you what you need to do next.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday tarot card for Libra: Six of Cups

Life feels so good to you, Libra. The Six of Cups highlights all the brilliant things you have done that you maybe don't remember, but others do.

On July 18, your card encourages you to reach out to friends you have laughed with. Take a walk down memory lane, and remember the good times that you had. Enjoy them!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Swords

Something has happened, and now you are ready to face the truth of what you couldn't control on your own. The Ten of Swords can feel almost like a failure. It's a signal of giving up because the pain was just too much for you to take anymore.

But with the Moon in Virgo, highlighting practical and healing friendships, and the Sun in Cancer helping you to learn from life's lessons, you're in a powerful position. You're ready to pick up the pieces and heal. You're right where you need to be to make your life so much better.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles signifies a big win born of consistent effort. Something really good is happening for you, Sagittarius, and it comes in the form of a financial improvement.

On Saturday, you're ready to work super hard on your budget. You know you can do so much better if you could tame your spending in certain areas of your life right now.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Swords

It's hard to accept that there will be days when you're the person who holds yourself back. But if you pay close attention to the meaning of the Eight of Swords, it does state that there is a blind spot you're missing. On July 18, pick apart the areas of your life where you feel stuck.

Ask yourself what you might be missing, and be super honest. You could pull back the blindfold and see that what you consider to be an unbeatable challenge is really just an obstacle that's tough to climb, but not impossible.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups, reversed

The Three of Cups, reversed, is a tarot card that talks about going overboard and doing way too much when it comes to play and fun. Yes, you can have too much of a good time.

On Saturday, look at the impact your activities have on your job, friendships, and family obligations. If you are falling short in important areas of your life, consider how you're using your time. Be wise, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday tarot card for Pisces: Page of Wands, reversed

The Page of Wands, reversed, signifies this awkward dance in which you are making a lot of movement but not enough progress. You need to ask yourself an important question: Do you sometimes feel like you're going one step forward and then two steps back?

On July 18, the progress you are making doesn't feel like it's enough at times. Pisces, evaluate what it means and decide whether you ought to stop or try harder.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.