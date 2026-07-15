The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, July 16 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 16, 2026 has a reading for your zodiac sign. If I had to choose one card that matches Thursday’s energy best, it would be the Ten of Pentacles.

Even though nothing crazy exciting happens on Thursday, it’s just a good day. The Ten of Pentacles is a symbol of satisfaction. You feel really good about life in general. Work is getting done without any added stress. The people you care about are around. On July 16, each astrological sign sees really promising signs that everything they're doing is paying off in a specific way.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, July 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Aries: Five of Swords

The Five of Swords usually shows up when someone has won an argument but lost something important in the process. I like this card for you on Thursday because it’s a tiny little reminder that sometimes it’s better to just let things go.

Not every battle needs to be finished just because it was started, Aries. The smarter move on July 16 might be walking away from something with your dignity instead of staying in it for the win.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Taurus: The Star

According to The Star, the worst is behind you. You’ve just gone through something that honestly left you wondering if it was even all worth it. On July 16, you see exactly why it was.

Even if nothing changes on the surface on Thursday, you can tell you’re starting to feel like yourself again. That’s huge, Taurus. Go ahead and breathe that sigh of relief.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Cups, reversed

The reversed Knight of Cups tells me you’re feeling a bit disappointed. You’ve been really hoping for something specific to happen. It still doesn’t on July 16.

But Gemini, that’s what makes it such a good day. At some point on Thursday, you realize it’s not for you. That’s why it never worked out. The universe was actually doing you a solid. It’s so obvious to you now.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Pentacles

The Ace of Pentacles is a fantastic card of opportunity, Cancer. A favor you did for someone recently gets repaid in a big way on Thursday.

This is the real deal, too. No empty promises or someone telling you they’ll see what they can do. Good karma has arrived.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Leo: The Tower, reversed

Something you’ve been planning for a while does not go as planned on Thursday. The Tower represents disaster, Leo. But it flew out of the deck reversed, which tells me that whatever happens on July 16, you actually saw coming from a mile away.

You had a feeling this would happen, so you’re totally prepared. You trusted your gut and it worked out for you. Way to save the day!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands is confident. She’s completely sure of herself without needing to prove it. Take this as a reminder that you already have what it takes, Virgo.

You have a habit of second-guessing yourself, Virgo. But none of that on Thursday. When someone notices something about you that you've been underselling, believe them when they show they believe in you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Libra: Three of Swords, reversed

Libra, the reversed Three of Swords has a simple message. Those lingering feelings of sadness are finally coming to an end. Something that's been really eating you up inside doesn’t bother you as much on Thursday.

There’s no change in the situation. But even if you wake up with it on your mind again tomorrow, you know on some level that eventually, you won’t ever think about it again. That’s enough to make July 16 a better day than you’ve had in a while.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles

You’ve gotten pretty close to giving up on something important to you. Don’t, Scorpio. I can tell from the Eight of Pentacles that you are SO close to getting it. Truly.

You may not have any huge breakthroughs on July 16, but on Thursday, even a little progress goes a very long way. Keep going.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

The Fool represents a beginning. Not a naive one, despite the reputation. I think of this card more like representing that moment right before you take the first step on something, when you still have all your options open and aren’t wasting time worrying about how it might go wrong.

All of this to say, you’re starting over on Thursday, Sagittarius. This is the clean slate you needed. Put ‘Day 1’ in the calendar on your phone or write it in your calendar because I promise you’re gonna wanna look back on this day and remember where it all started.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Cups, reversed

You have an opportunity, Capricorn. It’s actually something you’ve been thinking about for a long time, but you’ve had a lot of other opinions in your ear that have distracted you from seeing it clearly.

According to the reversed Seven of Cups, on July 16, you’re genuinely done with caring about what other people think. Proud of you!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords is curious, but more importantly, not afraid to ask the question everyone else is avoiding. Kind of like you, Aquarius.

That trait works out well for you on July 16. A situation at work needs your unique outlook on things, and you absolutely deliver.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday’s tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess

The High Priestess reminds me so much of you, Pisces. She’s a symbol of what you know but haven't said out loud yet, and she's not really in a hurry to say it any time soon.

According to this tarot card, Thursday is a day to trust what you sense over what you can easily prove. Like the High Priestess, you can sit on the info your intuition is sending you for a bit. Just knowing it is enough.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.