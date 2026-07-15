Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 16, 2026

On July 16, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs. A very interesting thing happens during Node retrograde, and it's the kind of stuff that shapes our fate.

We feel purposeful and directed on Thursday. We know what we're doing. This is the perfect day for these astrological signs to become someone who is not only successful, but knows exactly how to stay that way.

We are fulfilling our goals during this transit, and this gives us immense joy. Our success comes to us as both a surprise and a reminder of what we can do when we pay attention.

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1. Taurus

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On this day, you come to know success as something both financial and personal, and that's just fine by you, Taurus. Node retrograde puts the wheels into motion and helps you achieve your goals.

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You want to fulfill an ambition, and that is what you are going to do on Thursday. This astrological energy makes it much easier for you to make progress. Suddenly, you know what your next steps need to be. There is no more time for procrastination or second-guessing yourself.

You will be hitting your target, as this is most definitely your fate. Node retrograde helps you to slide onto home plate much more easily. You can do it, and you know it!

2. Virgo

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On Thursday, you're going to take something you're involved in right now to the next level. You are ready for an upgrade, and this next step is what's going to grant you incredible success.

Things are finally starting to fall into place for you, Virgo. You'll be happy to know that during this Node retrograde, success is inevitable. You are now able to see the big picture as well as the entirety of the experience that got you here. Give yourself a pat on the back, because all your hard work is finally paying off.

You might feel divinely guided, as so much of what you want to accomplish seems to be falling into place with ease. Yet, remember that you got yourself here. This success is not accidental. You know what you're doing, so keep it up!

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3. Aquarius

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You've taken several paths to get to the place where you are on this day, and every one of them served a purpose. However, you are living in the now, and there's no reason to keep looking back. The success you're after is finding you in the present.

It may be time for you to let go of certain old habits. Even though they once brought you joy, they've also kept you stuck in the past. Now, your fate is telling you to look ahead. What worked for you before won't work forever.

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Live in the present moment, and stop focusing on the past. You learned a lot, and your journey has been quite eventful. But now it's time to move on. In this moment, you are successful and ready to look forward to growth and change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.