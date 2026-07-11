Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, July 12: Mercury Retrograde Aligns With The Sun

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 12, 2026. Mercury retrograde aligns with the Cancer Sun on Sunday, creating a powerful Cazimi.

Mercury retrograde is famous for bringing old themes and ex-lovers back into your life. It’s often seen as a negative or something to fear; however, the past is what allows you to learn. Even if an ex isn’t meant to be your future, it doesn't mean that something valuable can't come from this connection. Don’t be so quick to only focus on what is ahead of you. Hold space for the past, knowing that what you learn from it determines the future.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 12, 2026:

Aries

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Don’t lose sight of how far you’ve come, Aries. July 12 brings up old lessons and has you healing your inner child. This may make you stumble, as you thought you were far enough healed that you’d never feel like this again. However, it’s arriving with a purpose.

Remember, healing is a never-ending journey. It's not something that you can suddenly decide is over. Hold space on Sunday for what comes up, even if you've already learned these lessons.

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Taurus

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If you don’t like something, change it, Taurus. You aren't bound to simply accept your fate. You are allowed to better yourself and adjust what in your life needs fixing.

Maybe you need to approach dating in a new way, or change the dynamic of your current relationship. On July 12, don’t accept less than you truly want, especially when you have the opportunity to change it.

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Gemini

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The path of love often lacks logic, Gemini. Sometimes, the person with the biggest heart is the one who gets hurt the most. Or the one who constantly gives, never gets anything in return. That all changes on Sunday.

Everything you’ve put out into the universe finally returns to you on July 12. Yet, it may not be in the way you imagined it would. Let yourself receive, because there is no end to this love.

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Cancer

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Take time for yourself, Cancer. You don’t have to push for answers on Sunday, mainly because you’re not going to find them in others. What you are seeking can only be found within yourself.

The healing you are moving through on July 12 is going to shift your entire life path and the future of any relationships. Take some time alone to sit with your feelings. Hold space for what arises and know that receiving what you want begins within yourself.

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Leo

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Be honest with yourself, Leo. A particular wound has been bothering you, and you can't bypass it any longer. On July 12, the universe is making it impossible for you to move forward until you actually deal with all that has led to this moment, including past hurts.

Journal or take a quiet walkabout in nature. Spend some time alone and reflect on your past. Practice radical honesty with yourself and know that the truth will pave the way for future love.

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Virgo

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Feelings never go away until they’ve served their purpose, Virgo. You can’t bottle up or suppress your emotions and still expect to have closure.

While you have control over your choices, you don’t have control over what you feel. Past feelings arrive on Sunday, but rather than being frustrated by them, pay attention to what they are trying to reveal. It’s safe to feel your emotions without necessarily knowing how or if you should take action.

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Libra

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Reimagine your best possible life, Libra. You don’t need to have it all figured out on Sunday, but you do need to hold space for change.

Mercury Cazimi in Cancer is a moment when you are meant to rediscover what it means to live your best life. This is not about what you think is possible or within reach. July 12 is about the dreams you’d go after if you knew you couldn’t fail. This also helps bring the clarity you need about a particular relationship in your life.

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Scorpio

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Don’t dismiss this second chance, Scorpio. Though the past was challenging, you never miss out on what is truly meant for you. July 12 brings a second chance at the love and life you’ve already dreamed of. But you need to trust your intuition and take a risk.

Just because something didn't work out in the past doesn’t mean it won’t now. This is your second chance, and you deserve to take it. Don't let fear hold you back.

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Sagittarius

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You can’t deny your feelings any longer, Sagittarius. You’ve had this idea of what the perfect relationship would look like. But you've also been stuck on who you would have this incredible relationship with.

July 12 brings a truth that you can no longer deny. Real love doesn’t look how you thought it would or follow all the rules you had in your head. Instead, it reminds you that some things defy explanation, and love definitely does.

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Capricorn

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A second chance at true love is arriving on Sunday, but you need to make sure you’re listening, Capricorn. Instead of being reactive or shutting down in fear, hold space for what is being said.

You often let your fear of being hurt cause you to shut down and not really hear someone out. But on July 12, it’s crucial that you listen. This isn’t about being hurt, but finally feeling the kind of love you’ve always dreamed of.

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Aquarius

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Let the past reveal what and who is important, Aquarius. On Sunday, you are taking an unexpected emotional detour, as you realize that you have forgotten something important. This may be in relation to a particular person or even a core need that you’ve overlooked.

Before you get busy with moving forward, you need to return to your past. Don’t forget who you are, and what has always been most important to you.





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Pisces

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Just because you want to close the door on your past doesn’t mean you’re meant to, Pisces. You may have already met your great love, but that doesn’t mean the timing was right when you did.

Trust in the way that situations and people tend to come back around in your life. Anything that is truly meant for you will make a reappearance. Sunday brings an opportunity for love to find you. Make sure you let it and don't shut down this chance before it even begins.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.