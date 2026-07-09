Daily Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, July 10, 2026: The Moon Joins Venus In Virgo

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 10, 2026. The Moon joins Venus and the South node in Virgo on Friday.

The intense Virgo energy has you noticing the small stuff that's been slipping through the cracks. As Venus meets up with the South Node in this earth sign, something from the past comes up, only now you see it with fresh eyes. Whatever makes a reappearance is doing so because it wasn't fully resolved the first time around. On Friday, you are better equipped to handle it.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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A habit that you've sort of let slip pops back into your mind on Friday, reminding you how much better it made your life. It's something that made you feel better.

Life just gets in the way sometimes, Aries. But whatever it is, you notice its absence on July 10. Adding it back into your routine helps you feel more like yourself again.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On July 10, an old relationship drifts back into your thoughts. But this time, you're seeing it from a new perspective. With the Moon and Venus both in Virgo, instead of feeling nostalgic, you see why it didn't work.

You don't let yourself get caught up in emotions now that you can see you were probably settling. Since then, you've grown and healed, and you now know that you deserve better. It's time to release this emotional baggage once and for all.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The way your family interacted with each other when you were young affects you as an adult. That becomes hard to ignore on Friday. The patterns and behavior you saw were lessons, but what did you actually take from them?

Take a moment on July 10 to reflect on your childhood. You might find an unexpected piece of insight that helps you navigate the day. Still, remember that your past doesn't define you. You can forge your own path forward, regardless of where you began.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign has definitely not been making your life any easier, Cancer. July 10 is no exception, but as the Moon and Venus meet in Virgo, you actually feel like you're in a better place mentally and prepared to take care of things.

You've been meaning to respond to something, but you've kept pushing it off because you didn't know what to say. On Friday, the words finally come easily. You're not overthinking every little detail. Crafting the perfect response suddenly doesn't seem as important as being honest. As soon as you send it, you feel a weight lift off your chest.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you're bold in everything you do, and that includes your finances. You're not afraid to take a risk if you believe it will pay off. On Friday, the Virgo energy has you taking a closer look at your money, and you notice that something is off.

Perhaps you've been spending a little too much on impulse purchases, or you forgot to cancel a subscription and now the charges are racking up. Now that you see the problem, you can fix it. July 10 leads you on a path to greater wealth.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The energy on July 10 feels like it was made just for you, Virgo. You're more clearheaded than usual and you have no problem getting things done. With the Moon and Venus in your sign, you have the tools you need to make real progress.

The South Node is also in Virgo, helping you reflect on your past and see just how far you've come. You've grown so much as a person. Don't forget to give yourself a little pat on the back every once in a while.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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July 10 slows your pace, Libra. It's actually a very welcome change. You've been busy. Finally, your mind is free to wander. Since Mercury is retrograde, your mind drifts to things you've left unfinished.

The Virgo Moon helps you determine how to move forward, but don't worry about finding all the answers on Friday. Taking action can wait for now. Those first few baby steps are more than enough.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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A familiar face makes a reappearance on Friday. It may be an old friend you grew apart from or someone you haven't heard from in a while. While the meeting is low-key, it brings up bigger feelings than you expected.

Reconnecting with this person puts a mirror up to who you were during that time, Scorpio. You were hard on yourself back then, but now you can see that you did so much better than you ever gave yourself credit for.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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The strong Virgo energy on Friday has you thinking a lot about your current job. Does it still meet your financial needs? Does it align with your future goals? Is it a healthy environment? If your answer to any of these questions is no, it may be time to start looking elsewhere, Sagittarius.

Think about what your ideal job would look like. Don't make any hasty decisions without thinking things through, but use this opportunity to consider all the possibilities. You may discover something you didn't even know was an option!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On July 10, an old idea or belief you forgot about comes back into your mind. You're not looking at it nostalgically. In fact, you are more critical of it now than you were back then.

Though you've outgrown part of this idea, some of it may still be relevant. But don't bring something back into your life just for the sake of it, Capricorn. Even if you liked it in the past, ask yourself if it makes sense in the present.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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It's time to sort out your finances, Aquarius. Something having to do with money has been bothering you for a few days. On July 10, set some time aside to deal with it.

Someone else is involved with this matter, so you may need to talk to your partner or even an advisor. Don't stress, though. You've been in a similar situation before, and you know how to navigate it. Trust that you'll be able to figure it out again.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your social life is a bit weird on Friday, Pisces. A few people from your past pop up, and it honestly kind of feels like you're in a time warp. It's likely a side effect of Mercury retrograde, so all you can do is hold on for the ride.

However, it's worth paying attention to how you feel when you come across these people. Do you feel excited, or do you instantly get a pit in your stomach? Listen to your intuition before inviting anyone back into your life for good.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.