The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, July 7 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for July 7, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Aries. Tuesday's card reading for everyone is The World.

The World is one of the very best cards in the tarot. It symbolizes all the wonderful things you want to hear about your life: you'll be successful and get the things you want. The Moon in Aries is super ambitious, which empowers you to believe you can make a dream happen. Sometimes when the Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Aries, there's a clash of energy. One wants stability and the other change. Let the tarot help you decide what is best for you on Tuesday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, July 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aries: The Hierophant

Aries, a part of you wants to do things your way, but Tuesday's tarot card is the Hierophant, which encourages you to follow the structure already in place.

Change can be a wonderful thing, but there's a time and place for everything. On July 7, it's better to let things evolve organically.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Nine of Wands

You're at this place in time where you want to give up or quit because you're tired. But your tarot card for Tuesday reminds you not to give up on your dreams.

The Nine of Wands is about perseverance. Dig your heels in on what you are doing, Taurus, and stick to your dreams until they are realized.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords is about tough times. You have to really think about how you will thrive despite them.

On Tuesday, your friends are there to help guide you. Even though some may say things you don't want to hear, the truth of their friendship becomes obvious to you: deep honesty.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Three of Pentacles

Yes, you can make money doing something you love while working with friends. If you believe the message of the Three of Pentacles tarot card, it reflects collaboration and success.

On July 7, consider who you might talk to about trying something new. Often, when two people put their minds together, great things can happen.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Queen of Cups, reversed

Hold fast to what you believe, Leo. You may feel like you have to repeat yourself at times on Tuesday.

Your tarot card, the Queen of Cups, reversed, is about boundaries and the challenges they present. Strong or weak, you get to decide what you allow and what you don't. On July 7, pay attention to the tests when they come.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Two of Swords

You can go back and forth only for so long, Virgo, and then there comes a point in time when you have to make a decision. The Two of Swords tarot card is about feeling like you can't truly tell what you want.

During times of uncertainty, take a break from the problem. When you return, the solution may be very clear to you on July 7.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Three of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you have no other choice but to wait for what you thought could happen. A few things happen on Tuesday that might stop you from doing the things you had planned.

That might throw you a bit off, but it also gives you a chance to take a break or focus on something more important. When the Three of Wands, reversed, comes up, it's a sign to be mentally flexible and let yourself explore your options.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: The Star

You have a symbol of hope in the Star tarot card, Scorpio. If you're looking for a sign that a situation is right for you, this tarot card is shining a light in a positive way.

From relationships that are starting to blossom to something you made a good impression on that you hope will work out, the signs all point to yes.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles

Everything you have, you proudly earned yourself. The Nine of Pentacles tarot card is a sign of self-sufficiency and success through hard work and effort.

A project, job or some other endeavor will reach a major payoff for you. Even though money is nice, Sagittarius, the point for you isn't just monetary. You love knowing that you can do what you need to do for yourself.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Chariot

You've got this, Capricorn. No matter how tough life gets, the Chariot reminds you how strong you are.

You just need to hang in there and not give up. Even when you feel like it would be easier for you to surrender the problem to the universe, you are planning to work through the conflicts until they are all resolved.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: King of Pentacles

Aquarius, you may not show how determined you are, but when the King of Pentacles appears, it highlights your ambitious energy.

You can feel the surge of power run through your heart as you double down on your belief that something you want is yours. You're not the type of person who gives up easily. On Tuesday, you'll show the world what you are made of.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Knight of Swords

Your tarot card, the Knight of Swords, is about rapid thinking and action that is a result of an idea.

On July 7, you're advised not to wait for things to come to you. Instead, it's best for you to be proactive. What you want, diligently strive to have it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.