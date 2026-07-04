Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, July 5: Mars Trines Pluto

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 5, 2026. Mars in Gemini forms a trine with Pluto in Aquarius on Sunday.

Where Saturday's energy was more on the unpredictable side, Sunday is the complete opposite. It's the kind of day when you sit down to do something and actually get it done, without having to fight to stay focused or motivated.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Mars rules over your sign, and on Sunday, it gives you the motivation to make serious progress on one big goal of yours. Meanwhile, Pluto helps you think strategically, and that's exactly what you need.

You are able to cut through all of the outside noise on July 5. There are no distractions and no excuses, Aries. So, get to work.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You're not looking to do a lot on Sunday, and the day doesn't require it, Taurus. Still, you're able to get clarity on a financial situation that's been sitting on the back burner.

What felt complicated a week ago has a pretty obvious answer on July 5. It seems like the situation is far simpler than you made it out to be in your mind. You handle it easily, and you feel noticeably better for it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Do what makes you happy, Gemini. With Mars in your sign, it's time to focus your energy on what you actually enjoy doing.

If you've been meaning to learn a new hobby or skill, this is the perfect day to do so. If you have a creative project in mind, get to work. Sunday's energy has a focused, strategic quality to it that makes it easy to accomplish whatever you set out to do.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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What decision have you been avoiding, Cancer? You've put off making a choice because it meant admitting something to yourself. On July 5, you admit it, and it's quite a relief.

The Pisces Moon has you in an emotionally open, receptive place, while Mars trine Pluto gives you the determination to deal with the situation at hand, rather than sit with it for another week.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Give some extra love to your friends on Sunday, Leo. Someone in your social circle really helps you out in a way you didn’t expect. Their support is invaluable, so make sure they know just how much you appreciate them.

With Jupiter in your sign, you are the center of attention, but it's not all superficial. July 5 shows you are surrounded by people who love and care about you. Make sure they know it's reciprocal.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Motivation is not something you usually struggle with, Virgo. Yet somehow, this Mars-Pluto alignment still manages to boost your drive.

You are feeling extra ambitious on July 5. Use this transit to your advantage and channel this productive energy towards your goals. If there is something you haven't been able to finish, this is your chance to get it done.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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What you start on Sunday, be it a new habit or even a relationship, has real staying power, Libra. So, if there is something you've been meaning to begin, take this opportunity to do so.

Ideas that felt too big or too vague to act on before suddenly seem possible. This transit gives you serious willpower and the confidence to know what you are pursuing is going to work out.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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On July 5, you have to make a decision about something happening at home. Perhaps you are considering relocating or moving in with your partner. You've been thinking about this for a while, but on Sunday you know what to do.

Once you make your choice, you can begin the planning phase. Take a look at your finances and start working on the logistics. Mars trine Pluto is the perfect alignment for making real progress.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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A conversation gives you real clarity on Sunday, Sagittarius, and this is something you've been waiting for. If you're in a relationship, you and your partner finally get on the same page, and this is quite a relief.

If you're in the talking stage with someone, you get clarity on where you stand. You weren't sure if you were looking for the same thing, and on July 5, you get your answer.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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A small change you make to your routine on Sunday pays off big time, Capricorn. This isn't a dramatic overhaul, but it does have an outsized impact.

Take notice of what in your day-to-day life could be adjusted or improved. What habits are no longer serving you? What part of your routine isn't working?

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On Sunday, you're beginning to understand yourself a lot better, Aquarius. Pluto is in your sign and has been for a while, doing slow and significant work on your sense of identity. On July 5, Mars adds some active energy to that process.

You have the chance now to become more self-aware and really get to know yourself on a deeper level. You may have thought you knew yourself before, but this day makes it clear just how much you were unaware of.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Moon is in your sign on Sunday, and July 5 is a genuinely good day, Pisces. Yesterday's chaos has cleared, and you're left with a calm and unusually productive feeling.

For once, you just feel like yourself. You're settled and in a good enough place to actually get something done that you care about. Work on a creative project you feel passionate about or pour your energy into the people you love.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.