Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, July 2: The Moon Aligns With Pluto

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 2, 2026. The Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius on Thursday.

The Moon meeting Pluto in Aquarius is thoughtful and deeply emotional, which means this is a good time to reflect and move forward with a much clearer mind. Take a deeper look at the issues that have been bothering you. You may be surprised by the revelations that arise on Thursday, as things that were once complicated suddenly seem simple.

Daily horoscopes for all zodiac signs on Thursday, July 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Something about your social life isn't as it seems, Aries, and you get to the bottom of it on Thursday. You notice that a friend is presenting themselves one way and acting differently behind the scenes.

This situation has been bugging you for a while, and this clarity comes as quite a relief. It's nice to know the reality of the situation. Now, you know who in your circle you should be a little wary of.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Your workplace dynamics have felt off recently, Taurus, but you couldn't quite put your finger on what the problem was. Fortunately, on July 2, it becomes clear.

What you do with these findings is up to you, whether you start the job search or schedule a meeting with your boss to talk it out. Either way, it's useful to have a clearer picture. Knowing what you're dealing with is always better than the discomfort of being uncertain.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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On Thursday, something you've long believed gets turned on its head. New information comes your way, or a conversation shows you that you were missing a piece of the puzzle.

To most people, this would be unsettling, but you actually find it kind of interesting, Gemini. You're not afraid to change your mind, especially when you're working with new information.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your financial situation isn't exactly where you want it to be, Cancer, and you're ready for that to change. On July 2, look over your budget and expenses and see what you can adjust. Like most people, you're probably paying for things you don't need, like forgotten subscriptions or memberships.

With Mercury still in retrograde, don't rush into any major decisions. This is not the time to make a risky investment. Instead, go all in on the planning stage.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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There's someone in your life who you've been struggling to get a read on, Leo. You're usually pretty perceptive, but this person has left you confused. On July 2, they say something that makes their whole deal a lot clearer.

This may not be in a bad way, but if it is, you can absolutely handle it. Jupiter is in your sign now, and you're feeling confident enough to deal with the problem, even if that means a confrontation.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On Thursday, something catches your attention at work, Virgo, and you probably should have noticed it sooner. It's the answer to why something hasn't been working as smoothly as it should be.

That's OK. It's not too late to fix the problem. You're great at coming up with solutions, and now that you know the issue, correcting it is a breeze.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Romance is in the air, Libra! If you're single and talking to someone, you find that you're no longer confused about where you stand. You've been trying to read between the lines, but that's not necessary on Thursday.

If you're in a relationship, take this opportunity to talk to your partner about your future plans. It's important to get on the same page.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, your family is your top priority, so when a problem arises on July 2, you want to squash it immediately. You don't like feeling tension with your loved ones, and you'd rather deal with things head-on and move forward.

This might be a bit draining, though, so make sure to get a bit of alone time on Thursday. Even just 15 minutes of solitude is enough to help you regulate your emotions.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Pay close attention to your conversations on July 2, Sagittarius. Someone, perhaps a friend or coworker, lets something slip, revealing a bit more than they meant to share.

What you learn surprises you, and it sticks in your mind for the rest of the day. You get the sense that it may be useful for something down the road.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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When you look at your finances on Thursday, something doesn't add up the way you expected it to, Capricorn. You are usually quite disciplined, but it seems you spent more than you planned.

Don't worry, though. This is not a disaster, and you definitely have time to course-correct. Take a look at your bank account and adjust your budget accordingly. You might just have to spend a little less in July.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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There's no hiding on July 2, Aquarius. The universe has you looking in a mirror and seeing yourself more clearly. What you find is quite confronting.

Something about how you show up, in a relationship or at work, is suddenly hard to ignore. You're not in trouble, and you won't let this discovery get you down. You always want to improve yourself, and this is an opportunity to do just that.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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What have you been avoiding thinking about, Pisces? Evasion only works so long, and whatever it is comes to a head on July 2.

You thought suppressing your thoughts and emotions would take off some of the pressure, but it really only delays the inevitable. Even if you're not ready to express your feelings out loud, consider journaling and writing them down. It's not healthy to bottle things up.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.