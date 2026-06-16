The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, June 17 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini and the Moon is entering Leo. The card reading for everyone is the Four of Cups. The number four in tarot and numerology is about getting organized. Since we are dealt a card from the Cups suit, it's time to work with your emotions.

Feelings are helpful guides, but they aren't meant to control what you do. Instead, they are there to alert you about what is happening inside of yourself emotionally in relation to things happening around you. Since the Moon is in Cancer, the zodiac sign that rules the Moon, the timing couldn't be more perfect. We are just a few days away from a new solar season. How change affects you is what today's tarot reading is all about.

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, June 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles

It's not easy to always be the giver, Aries. The Six of Pentacles tarot card highlights how relationships, especially financial partnerships, can feel imbalanced.

You don't necessarily mean to keep a relationship scorecard on June 17, but a part of you can't help yourself. You give, and you feel like the other isn't contributing the same. Today is a good day to have a conversation about why.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician

Taurus, you're one of those zodiac signs that try really hard to do what you say you're going to do. You've waited so long for what you want to come true.

The Magician tarot card is a sign that on Wednesday, you have a strong chance of experiencing a powerful manifestation come true. You turn negatives into possibilities. A wish you made is finally becoming reality.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups signifies two people practically falling in love with the way they feel when together. There's a meeting of the mind that goes beyond what you communicate. You're experiencing a touching of your heart.

When it comes to making an intellectual connection, you have no problems, but on June 17, something magical happens in your life. You find yourself across a person who sees the world as you do. You realize that you are so close to being the same person, and it's a powerful emotional connection.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Swords

According to the Ace of Swords, there's a specific moment on Wednesday when you have an aha-moment. You notice something in your interactions with others that brings you mental clarity.

Where you once felt unsure, you become confident. Where your life didn't make sense, suddenly, everything feels right.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

You are the type of person who never sleeps on success. You work super hard to do right by yourself, and you refuse to let life take you down a path you don't want to go. Today's tarot card for your sign is actually one of the best ones you can receive.

The Ten of Pentacles speaks to long-term stability, but more than that, it's about doing everything right and getting the result you wanted. June 17 is your day, and things are looking great for your future.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Swords

Virgo, you're ruled by Mercury, so communication is super important to you. On Wednesday, you strive to be clear when speaking to others. The Page of Swords explores how the best communication starts with thinking.

You prefer not to jump to conclusions or speak without really considering the impact your words have on others. You aim to listen with sensitivity and respond in a way that makes others feel heard.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Wands

Libra, the Knight of Wands tarot card is an exciting one to get because it's about adventure, which can include upcoming travel or a type of life change. On Wednesday, your life heads in a fresh direction.

This opens up so many opportunities for you to explore what you like and also what you dislike. Today, don't limit yourself. If you're invited to try something you've never done before, be open to seeing what it's about.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles

The Seven of Pentacles marks the end of financial problems. Things may have been super tough on you economically lately, but you've not given up hope that life will turn around soon.

On June 17, you start to see small but promising signs that bad times are coming to an end. You'll still be cautious when it comes to spending, but you'll worry about the future much less.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, you're faced with a difficult decision on Wednesday. The Two of Swords reminds you that tough choices require you to take your time.

Sort through the information you have, including how you feel and when certain things need to be done by. June 17 could be the first time you really evaluate things in detail.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups

You are super competitive, and sometimes, when you're trying to get what you want in life, you forget to be kind. You receive a gentle reminder of the value of softness in your interactions with others.

Wednesday marks a turning point when it comes to how you handle yourself when feelings run hot. The King of Cups symbolizes a person who rules their emotions and does not let feelings dictate how they react during stressful times.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Death

The Death tarot card is kind of scary because you could think it has to do with actual death. But it's the opposite, Aquarius. It symbolizes what you have already detached from the search for new life.

There's rebirth to a relationship or project you want to see grow into a meaningful experience. It can be hard to feel you can trust the process on June 17, but this is the best time to stop trying to control the outcome and let it unfold on its own.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands tarot card is about being a creative person with lots of ambition for a better future. Right now, your dreams of success can feel a bit murky because of what you need to learn and how you want to share your work with the world.

You'll find plenty of ideas come naturally to you on Wednesday, June 17. Dabble and dream, Pisces. See what happens when the work speaks for itself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.