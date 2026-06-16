4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, June 17

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on June 17, 2026. On Wednesday, the Moon enters Leo, while the Sun is still in Gemini.

Today's the day for you to speak what you want into existence. A change in your mindset to be bold in the face of fear takes you from where you are now toward where you want to be. These astrological signs have tapped into this manifestation power that comes from within and know what needs to be heard by the universe. Let the good fortune begin!

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1. Aries

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Aries, you're ready to level up when it comes to the things you enjoy in life. The Moon enters your house of joy and romance on June 17, so there's more time to play. You typically associate work with effort that is a bit on the grueling side. But the moment you focus on the things you do enjoy, you become more motivated and fearless.

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This energetic change on June 17 becomes super attractive to others. They want to see what you're up to, and it's really intriguing to know that they might follow your lead. Lucky you. You're doing something unique in your own life.

2. Cancer

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The Moon entering Leo on June 17 activates your financial sector, Cancer, so it's time to invest in yourself. You're attracting abundance through your personal life by how you develop your mindset. With the Sun in Gemini, friendships are involved, so you might catch yourself spending more time connecting with people who bring you real joy.

Wednesday is all about cheering each other on and helping each other win. You overcome your fear of being judged and realize that there is true strength in numbers. You feel pretty optimistic knowing that there are so many people you can depend on, and you are one of them. Yay you.

3. Libra

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Once the Moon is in Leo, you gain bravery through your friendships. You feel encouraged by observing what others are doing and realize that if you applied just a tiny bit of the same energy, you'd be able to do the same. On June 17, you decide to head in that direction. You refuse to let yourself drop the ball. Sometimes you have to be a bit uncomfortable to attract what you want. It's not always about you, and you know that, so you follow your friends' lead.

Things start to get interesting when you start to gain the same results that they do. You overcome the fear of failure and attract a better life by following someone's script, which is surprising. During the Gemini Sun, you're open to retraining how you think. Today proves that it was a very wise decision.

4. Capricorn

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Capricorn, resources and things you have wanted for a long time are now becoming available to you. The thing is that you have to ask for them to make it real. The Moon in Leo activates your ability to get things from others, like money from banks or advice from close friends. Yet the trick is to overcome your fear of rejection, hence why you need to ask.

On June 17, you put your best foot forward and swallow your pride. You decide to think about the words you'll use and how you'll go about timing. You make a sincere effort to state your case and be heard. At first, it does feel awkward, but you overcome that fear and push through. The results make you feel pretty amazing.

You attract the very abundance you want and need. You see how words with a bit of courage can place you among the lucky ones. Things turn out how you hoped, and you're glad you didn't miss out on your opportunity.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.