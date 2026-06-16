3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On June 17, 2026

On June 17, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing some major luck and good fortune during the Leo Moon.

If there's one thing we're really not into, it's things staying the same as they've been for far too long. While the status quo may be perfectly fine, we're bored. We could really use a change-up right about now. Well, it's all happening! These astrological signs will be feeling lucky on Wednesday, and life's about to get a whole lot better. Woo!

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1. Taurus

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Lucky you, Taurus! On Wednesday, the Leo Moon takes you out of your routine and plunks you into something exciting and highly beneficial. This is exactly what you've been needing.

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Something you've been working on finally seems to be getting attention and positive reactions. You've been waiting for this moment, but it couldn't happen until the Moon entered this fire sign. Now, it's your turn to shine.

While you generally like a schedule, this is the time to embrace spontaneity. By snapping out of your routine, you show the universe that you're adaptable, and that's exactly what brings on your good fortune. Luck is heading your way because you are ready for it.

2. Scorpio

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For you, Scorpio, the Leo Moon is very empowering. It reminds you of who you are and why you're here. On Wednesday, you feel confident again and are ready to make the most of this lucky lunation.

Leo's energy does everyone a world of good. In your case, it has you feeling powerful and ready to accept that some things in life are just fantastic. You tend to be a bit cynical, but on this day, you can't deny that life is good.

You are appreciative of everything on this day, Scorpio, and your attitude alone seems to attract even more luck. You're practicing gratitude, and the universe rewards you for doing so. Keep it up!

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3. Sagittarius

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Something happens during the Leo Moon that gives you a whole lot of confidence, Sagittarius. You feel certain that you made the right moves because this day is just that good. You're finally feeling free again.

It took you a long time to get here, and you're not where you want to end up quite yet. Still, you can't help but feel as if this journey is just getting better with every step. You're aware of the ups and downs, but you're ready to glide right through all of it.

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Your positive attitude is what attracts so much luck to you. You're the eternal optimist of the zodiac, and the universe rewards your good vibes and positivity. On Wednesday, fortune shows up for you as liberation. You're free to be your authentic self, and it feels great. Enjoy this lucky moment!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.