The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, June 14 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, June 14, 2026. The Sun and Moon are in Gemini, and the card reading for everyone is the Two of Cups, whic represents emotional harmony and two people being in sync.

The nice thing about today's tarot card is that it aligns with the Sun and Moon, which are aligned, forming a New Moon lunar cycle event. It's much easier to do what you say and to understand how you feel. Things turn out nicely when all is in agreement. Let's see what else this means for each astrological sign.

Daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, June 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Nine of Pentacles

The Nine of Pentacles is a tarot card that signifies financial independence. Sometimes you'll say you want to be financially free, yet you'll make choices that are the opposite of those that lead toward freedom.

Aries, you're leading yourself down a new path. On June 14, you'll realize the deeper meaning behind what you're about to do before it happens. This will help you stop a habit before it repeats.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles

You're reserved and aware that others may be hesitant about certain things, but you keep your opinions to yourself. The Seven of Pentacles highlights patience and reminds you that it's wise to take your time on tasks that you know require a bit more effort.

On Sunday, you pay close attention to how the choices you make affect your finances. Rather than rushing into anything that could cause you to overspend, you wait until you know it makes sense.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card is about tradition, and even though others may want to start something new right now, a part of you will be resistant.

Even with the Sun and Moon in your sign, preparing to align for a New Moon, you're still going to stay conservative in your actions. When you know yourself well, it's harder to change your mind to please others.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Nine of Cups

Keep your eye on the prize, Cancer. You're lucky today with the Nine of Cups, a card about wishes and dreams coming true.

On Sunday, with the Moon and Sun in your house of endings, it may feel like you're losing out. But as the door closes in one area of life, another opens. Change allows you to make room for that transition today.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Five of Wands

You can be slightly competitive, Leo, and that is the meaning behind the Five of Wands tarot card. Five is about change, and Wands involves ideas. You have a lot to think about right now, and part of that process involves changing how you view certain people and their behavior.

The Moon and Sun in Gemini remind you to consider how people speak to you. Since they are in your friendship sector, your sensitivity to how supportive a person is is heightened on Sunday, June 14.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Sun

All the happiness is yours, Virgo, and the Sun tarot card reminds you that your positive experiences encourage you to pursue what makes you happy.

On June 15, your optimism helps you stand out from the crowd. The way you treat others and look for the good in every interaction helps others see you as an authentic person they want to be around.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Knight of Wands

Starting June 14, you want to surround yourself with things that signal success and encourage you to try new things.

Libra, you love beauty and are totally into how a room makes you feel. Today's tarot card, the Knight of Wands, encourages you to focus on creativity and how your environment fosters a positive mindset.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Two of Cups

You don't always say how you feel, and when you have a crush on someone, you tend to keep it to yourself.

The Two of Cups is about two people feeling the same about each other or a subject. On June 14, a secret admirer could reveal their deep feelings for you, and they match your own.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Eight of Cups

You take a long time to decide whether someone is right for you. And when things start to not work out, you give many chances to see if things will improve.

On June 14, your tarot card, the Eight of Cups, highlights a transition taking place where you may want space to think.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: King of Cups

As a Capricorn, you know what it takes to be a good leader, and the King of Cups references leadership.

On June 14, you're ready to support people you know are hurting or who need your kind words. You become an advocate others can depend on for truthful advice and constructive feedback when needed.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Four of Swords

The Four of Swords tarot card highlights the process you need to achieve mental clarity. You sometimes require space and other times, a conversation with someone to bounce ideas around.

On June 14, your focus turns to a significant, deeply personal relationship. There may be signs of improvement and a spark that shows you are on the right path when it comes to love.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Moon

Pisces, your sign is looking for comfort, but your tarot card reveals that you may want it so much that you are easily misled into thinking security is a form of emotional safety when it is not.

Pisces, you know how desire can lead you to see things a certain way. On June 14, be curious and ask if what you have is truly what you need. Don't be quick to accept things at face value.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.