Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, June 8: Focus On Yourself Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for June 8, 2026. Focus on yourself on Monday, as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Pisces.

This lunar phase is a time for release and reflection. It falls between the Full Moon and New Moon as a way to prepare for a new beginning. In Pisces, it is all about your healing. Whether you're getting closure from past relationships or making amends, what you do now is about creating space for genuine love. This energy is deeply personal, so you may feel called to embrace solitude or spend time with close friends. Be sure you’re focusing on yourself and what you feel rather than what someone else is or isn’t doing.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, June 8, 2026:

Aries

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Make peace with your demons, Aries. You are invited into your inner world with the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces. This is a time of immense healing for you, especially as you may suddenly become aware of wounds you never acknowledged before.

Try to create space for quiet on Monday and journal about your feelings. Let yourself move through what arises, knowing that it’s crucial to what you’re hoping to call into your life.

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Taurus

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Forgiveness is essential, Taurus. When you forgive another, it's not necessarily for them or because what they did was OK. Rather, it's because you refuse to carry it any longer.

On June 8, instead of thinking that this person in your life doesn’t deserve your forgiveness, recognize that you do. This can be done through a conversation, or even a letter that you never actually send. The goal is for you to feel the release of this emotional weight, even if you’re still honoring boundaries involving no contact.

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Gemini

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Let go of what you thought would happen, dearest Gemini. It can be bittersweet to let go of how you expected life to go, but it’s also immensely freeing.

On Monday, you are being guided to let go of what you once envisioned for yourself, including your romantic goals. This isn’t because you’re not destined for love, but because these previous expectations are blocking what is meant for you. Let go and trust where you are guided, knowing the universe has better plans in store.

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Cancer

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Regret doesn’t serve you, Cancer. You have been feeling remorse for not taking certain opportunities or for not being your best self when they arose in your life. However, regret only keeps you locked in the past instead of focusing on the future.

On June 8, use the energy of the Pisces Moon to let go of regret. Trust that the universe was only protecting you from what wasn’t meant for you.

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Leo

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Let yourself fall apart, Leo. This doesn’t mean that you’re weak or that you’re lost. But you need to be sure that you’re not spending all your energy pretending that you’re fine.

It’s OK to not be OK. On Monday, rather than keeping up appearances, let yourself grieve. Mourn what you feel you have lost and the changes you never saw coming. This helps prepare you for the new beginning you deserve.

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Virgo

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It’s safe to let go, dear Virgo. You don’t need to hold on to old pains or keep punishing yourself for what happened in the past. This isn’t keeping you safe, but keeping you in the past.

You have to decide that you’re ready to love again, and it’s not going to come as long as you’re focusing on all the things that have gone wrong. On June 8, let go of the hurt and trust that love doesn’t always bring heartbreak.

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Libra

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This is an exciting time in your life, Libra, as you are on the verge of an incredible new beginning. But that also means you need to make space for it.

On Monday, allow yourself to do what is best for you. It may feel foreign, and of course, you don’t want to hurt others, but you can’t keep living for other people either. Forgive yourself, and honor the fact that you have always deserved the kind of love you gave so selflessly to others.

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Scorpio

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You deserve to be free, Scorpio. A major relationship in your life may be coming to an end around this time. While it is part of what you’re meant to be moving through, it doesn’t mean it will feel easy.

On Monday, reflect on what has led to this moment and the kind of life that you deserve. You have given it your all, and you are making the right decision. Free yourself from what and who has been holding you back.

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Sagittarius

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The Pisces Moon on June 8 calls you to make peace with your romantic partner, or those closest to you. This may involve forgiveness on both sides, but it’s about settling a longstanding issue or hurt.

It’s not about who was right or who was wrong, Sagittarius, but realizing that it's time to figure out how to move forward together. Forgive and focus on creating peace in your personal life and home.

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Capricorn

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You can’t keep carrying this emotional weight around, Capricorn. On June 8, it's time to let it go.

This may involve you feeling like you’re never good enough or that nothing ever works out the way that you hope. While you have every right to feel the way you do, this mentality is only going to keep attracting more of what you don’t want. Release this emotional baggage, and try to focus on the good that surrounds you.

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Aquarius

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You are right where you are meant to be, Aquarius. You don't have to worry that you have gotten so far off your path that you won’t be able to find your way back. You have been learning what you deserve and how to advocate for yourself.

Everything that you’ve been through has become an important part of your story, but that doesn’t mean you’ve gotten off course. On Monday, try to find the purpose and realize that the only guarantee in life is that it will take you where you least expect.

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Pisces

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Your previous self would be so proud of you, Pisces. It’s easy to forget all you've accomplished or how much you've overcome. But you must take time to recognize that the previous version of you would be so proud of who you are now, and how far you've come.

You have grown into a completely new version of yourself. While you have earned the right to feel proud, know that the best is yet to come.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.