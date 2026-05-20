The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, May 21 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for May 21, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Cancer, entering Leo on Thursday. The collective tarot for everyone is the Three of Wands.

Today, you go from exploring your feelings and wanting to stay in the background to seeking ways to be bold and be out in the crowd. With the Sun in Gemini, you can have a bit of both and get a kick out of the playfulness that comes with Leo's creative energy. The Three of Wands highlights having fun, sharing ideas with friends and seeing life as an adventure. Today can be a lot of fun, as you explore new ways to express yourself.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands tarot card is about adventure, and exploring how you feel can be exactly that.

On May 21, life moves a little faster as summer approaches, and you are ready to see where the sun takes you. Today's perfect for being spontaneous and taking life as it comes. You never know where the road may lead, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Cups

The Six of Cups tarot card is about nostalgia and the warmth fond memories bring into your life whenever you think about times from the past. Memories of childhood resurface on May 21

You may reconnect with a long-lost friend from when you were a kid. Today's ideal for reflecting on how you've been cared for and loved in various ways in the past and will continue to be so in the future.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords invites you to ask someone to tell you the truth on Thursday. You're given a chance to confront what feels like a well-intended white lie, but you'd rather hear honesty instead.

You learn best when you are told things that you know are necessary disclosures that help you to grow as a person, even if, in the moment, they are difficult to embrace.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups invites you to pay attention to feelings on Thursday, even when they seem uncomfortable at first. You are compassionate by nature, Cancer.

On May 21, you discover why so many people come to you and express what's on their hearts. It's because you know what it's like to be in their shoes. You have emotional intelligence, and today is a great time to use it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

Leo, you rule the Sun tarot card, which is a symbol of optimism. You experience a surge of happiness on Thursday, an overwhelming sense of satisfaction and love.

As the lion of the zodiac sign, you know that you can't have a heart without bravery, and a love of life requires you to have courage to see what others don't when there are reasons for doubt. Believing in the impossible teaches you to have confidence and hope on a whole new level. For you, there are no emotions sweeter right now.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is about the creative vibe that comes from the best kind of relationships, where your imaginative energy feeds off of each other.

On May 21, there's a sense of closeness and shared trust between you and friends you love and trust. You just feel ideas come into your mind whenever you're together because of all the laughs and smiles.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands is a tarot card that foretells a spark of innovation that triggers your potential and makes you feel alive again.

You have so much beautiful energy inside of you, Libra, and May 21 is the perfect day for you to express it. After a period of nothing new coming to mind, you're now ready to try something new.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Scorpio, you are so comfortable in your own skin. It's what makes you so powerful whenever you're out and about with others. You have confidence like no other, and it shows.

On May 21, the Seven of Wands encourages you to bravely demonstrate your internal power and not back down when facing challenges. You can stand up for your ideas and even show why respect is so important to you right now. Your advantage in life isn't what you need to prove but in being simply who you are.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

Today's tarot card, the Fool, is about rushing ahead and being excited to try something you know you're meant to do.

Yet on May 21, you could hear feedback from people who care but don't understand your life's challenges. They intend to watch out for you, but it's up to you to listen.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

You have things to show for your hard work and effort, Capricorn. And you're not afraid to let those items be a bit flashy or showy.

On May 21, your daily tarot card is the King of Pentacles, which is about success, and it's not the quiet strength type but the type that lets others see you've arrived in life. You love nice things and don't mind showing off a little. You earned it!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

Aquarius, you rule the Star tarot card, which symbolizes incredible healing energy that isn't just for you, but also impacts others.

Today, it's time for you to see how precious your life is. How you carry yourself and express your energy matters, so own it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

There's something mysterious about the Moon tarot card, Pisces. On May 21, as the ruler of the Moon tarot, it's important to pay attention to the things about yourself you don't understand.

You don't want to ignore your subtle feelings when they come up. It's best to tune into them and see what they are trying to show you about your thoughts and soul.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.