Things Finally Work Out For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 21, 2026

After May 21, 2026, things are finally working out for three zodiac signs. The Moon is in Leo, and we can expect big, positive things to take place.

We leave this day feeling satisfied, because we did what we came here to do. We don't like leaving projects or conversations half done, and during this lunation, we complete all the work at hand, and it feels so gratifying.

These astrological signs in particular get to feel the true satisfaction of a job well done. We're not looking back, either. It may have taken nerve and patience to get to this place, but what's done is done. Now it's case closed. Satisfaction is guaranteed!

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

During this lunar phase, you are finally able to let go and say goodbye to something or someone you no longer need in your life. While this can be sad or even scary, it's a good thing, Cancer.

Advertisement

You've worked it out so that all roads back to that person or situation are now shut down. You know yourself well, and that you might be tempted to go back in time, so to speak. However, this serves no purpose in your life any longer, so you remove that option entirely.

By putting all your effort into letting go and living in the present moment, you establish yourself as a happy person. Life is just so much more enjoyable when you live in the now.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The best part about the Leo Moon is that it helps you remember your own strength and apply it to the things in your life that need closure.

You are quite aware that you drive yourself nuts over the smallest things. But what if you were able to stop doing so and start living freely? That sounds like a dream come true, yet on this day, you figure out how to do exactly that.

On Thursday, you choose yourself over your pain, and this works wonders. It may not even be pain, per se, but negativity that has consumed your life. Either way, you're over it. You are shutting it down, Virgo, and choosing to think positively.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Never in a million years did you think you could ever let go of the one thing that you've practically been obsessed with for the last few months, or possibly even years. Yet, on Thursday, during the Leo Moon, it hits you that you're getting nothing out of this.

Wow. It's a private revelation, and you don't have to admit it to anyone else. However, as soon as you realize that you're literally missing out on life and that time is fleeting, you just go for it. You don't intend to waste any more time. You're looking toward the future now.

Advertisement

Sometimes closure happens in an instant. We tend to think of it as a process that takes a long time, but not for you, at least not on this day. On May 21, you feel whole again, Aquarius. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.