The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, May 20 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Cancer. Today's collective tarot card is the Sun.

The Sun is a beautiful tarot card for everyone to have when the Sun and Moon are in friendly signs. You express yourself best in social situations. Instead of thinking only about everything you need to do, you want to unwind. You chat freely and focus on the good. You embrace love and feel like the world is really a good place to be. It's the perfect day for relaxing into the energy and letting things happen naturally. Let's see what else is in store for your astrological sign, per the tarotscope of the day.

The daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, May 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

Aries, it's time for you to really enjoy what you have. The meaning of the Three of Cups is social joy. Listen to that. You embrace the idea that sometimes it's OK to just sit and dwell on the moment and rest in it.

You have friends who love and adore you and a family who cares. On May 20, instead of focusing on the work that needs to be done, you turn your attention (for a little while) to the life you've already created.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Cups

The meaning of the Queen of Cups is softness that's deeply personal and emotional. On May 20, it's time for you to enjoy your life.

A side effect of the life you've created for yourself, Taurus, is a strong sense of self-satisfaction and emotional security. This is the time for you to really be true to yourself and appreciate all you do and all that you are today.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Wands

Gemini, the Page of Wands is about exploring your ideas and seeing where they take you. On May 20, it's time for you to let your socially magnetic personality shine.

You know it's there, but you don't always show it off when the timing is right. Instead, just let yourself be the outgoing person you are. Talk and fully express what you're thinking on Wednesday. Let people see what's on your heart.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups

Cancer, the Ten of Cups, is about being close to others and feeling like you're part of a team that cares about your successes and is healthy enough not to compete with them.

May 20 is all about embracing the good that's in your world by sharing the wins and not feeling guilty for it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

You love to hear that you're doing a good job, Leo. You have a great appreciation for people when they share the impact you have had on their lives.

On May 20, the Six of Wands reminds you how positively you feel when someone pays you a compliment. Today, you don't have to wait for a compliment. You can ask for feedback and ask for sincere details so you know what you're doing well and where you can improve.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Swords

Virgo, you're a perfectionist at heart, but there comes a time and place when you have to stop worrying if you don't do something perfectly.

It's time to stop worrying about things you can't control. Instead, look at what you can do and see who you can delegate the parts that you can't.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers

Libra, you are the type of person who is so content with being in a relationship. You know that happiness and commitment are both choices you need to make. You do so willingly.

On May 20, there's something externally that's distracting to you. It's up to you to know this is going to happen, but instead of being drawn in a direction you don't want to go, you'll be fully invested where you are.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Cups

On May 20, the Ace of Cups teaches you to be open and expressive. Now is the time to be open and say what you need to say.

You have so many important thoughts and ideas. You have learned valuable lessons on healing and growth. Today is perfect for you to share that thought with the world.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

The Sun tarot card is about optimism, and today is possibly one of the happiest days you can have all week.

On May 20, it's time to relax and think about all the positive things you have going on in your world right now without having to change anything. You see the world through your rose-colored glasses, and the view is good.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Pentacles

Capricorn, you're a boss, and you are always ready to reach your next level of greatness. But on May 20, your daily tarot card seems to have a different idea for you. It's inviting you to slow down.

The Nine of Pentacles highlights enjoying life for what it is right now. Find time to savor all the little things that make your universe feel complete.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

The Star tarot card represents helping others and giving back to the community when you can. On May 20, you are at this special place in time where you start to see what you can give, even if you don't think it's much right now.

You see your contributions as meaningful and authentic. In your own way, Aquarius, you make the world a better place.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Cups

Pisces, your daily tarot card for May 20 reminds you to talk freely when the opportunity presents itself. The Knight of Cups is about taking the lead in expressing your feelings with others.

You need to have a little bit of bravery, and you also want to be sure to listen when to make the connection meaningful and fulfilling for yourself and others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.