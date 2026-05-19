Hard Times End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Wednesday, May 20

Hard times are ending for four Chinese zodiac signs after May 20, 2026. Today is a Wood Horse Remove Day during a Water Snake month and the Year of the Horse.

Sometimes you just have to wipe the slate clean and start all over again. Since Wednesday is a Remove Day, that is exactly what happens. All the things you thought you could fix one day go under review. Even if it feels like failure at first, it's more or less a reset moment. The one thing that will help you to get there is to say goodbye to the source of disruption, and letting go is precisely how hard times end for these animal signs.

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1. Horse

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It's your day, Horse. You have always wanted to get rid of all the little pieces of paper and memorabilia collected over the years. Deep down, you're a minimalist. You like clean spaces and clutter-free rooms that let your mind focus and your energy stay light. When you wake up and see things around your room, you instantly think about how much you'd like it not to be there.

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Your hard times have been defined by a false sense of responsibility to others. You have bought into the belief that you have to have items to pass on to the next generation. But, you think it's better to donate them now instead of waiting for a day in the future. It's led to clutter, and you detest the mess. You start seeing things differently on Wednesday and instead go with your internal compass. The voice inside wins. Bye-bye false sense of duty, and hello to doing what you can to help the world right now.

2. Snake

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Snake, you have felt off in a relationship for such a long time, but you waited and waited to see if the other person would say something. They haven't. You didn't either, but on May 20, you are ready to say what you've been feeling. It's up to you to be the adult and to say the hard thing.

It's not easy to remove someone from your daily life, especially if it's someone you've depended on for a while. But that's part of the problem. Sometimes it takes a little disruption to see whether or not something is really meant to be. So, today's the day that you decide to say you need space. For how long, you don't know, but it's better than pretending everything is OK.

3. Ox

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A deep cleaning isn't too much to ask, Ox. You love the idea of your personal space being washed from top to bottom. On May 20, you realize the cleaning fairies aren't coming, so it's all on you. It's almost a form of therapy. Instead of dreading the entire process, you envision yourself actively productive with music on, thinking and feeling in control of your life.

Life feels like a clean slate when you shut the door on clutter and dirt. Your hard times are almost always related to how you feel about your personal space. Rather than put it off or hire someone, or complain so that another person does it, you depend on yourself because you know this is for your mental health, and you're the best person for the job.

4. Rooster

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You are open to communicating with your higher power, but lately it has seemed like your higher power has been MIA. There's been a one-way monologue. You're asking for this or that and getting nothing but silence in return. No sequential numbers and no signs or confirmations. Just dead silence. It's been a really hard time that shocked you to your core. However, on May 20, you decide to stop and figure this one out.

You're going to focus on meditation or journaling. Bottom line is you've decided you're no longer open to random events. You're going to hunt down the universe to hear what it has to say. You'll turn off notifications and not doom scroll the feed. This day is the perfect day for it to happen.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.