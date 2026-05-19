4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Gift From The Universe On May 20, 2026

On May 20, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful gift from the universe. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Cancer, we're setting intentions that are both realistic and possible.

It's a wonderful feeling to have the confidence to go for something fearlessly, knowing that's what it takes to get the job done. On Wednesday, four astrological signs are bravely taking their intentions to a new level. We believe in ourselves, and that's the greatest gift of them all.

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1. Taurus

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You're able to build something incredible on this day because you truly believe you can do it. You may have doubted yourself in the past, but during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Cancer, you feel secure and completely capable.

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The gift you receive from the universe on Wednesday has you knowing who you are and what you're capable of doing. You're not reaching for the stars. Right now, your goals are attainable.

You're creating something realistic, Taurus. It's something that can be completed, which allows you to know that if you did it once, you can do it again. This is a confidence-building day, and you're the star of the show.

2. Cancer

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Your sixth sense kicks in during the Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign on May 20. This lunation has you sensing what is right and what is possible. You feel inspired, but in a way that is realistic.

The days of dreaming big aren't over, but you'd rather walk away with something tangible right now. So, you make the moves to create something that can be enjoyed in the present.

The gift you get from the universe has you feeling capable, Cancer. You aren't worried about whether or not you can do it, because you're not trying to do something outrageous or impossible.

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3. Capricorn

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The Waxing Crescent Moon in Cancer shows you how to soften your ambitions. Every goal does not need to be so big that it veers into the unachievable.

While it's great to hold on to those ambitious desires of yours, Capricorn, there's only so much you can do in a lifetime. On May 20, you see that it's best to stick to the small stuff for now.

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This enables you to complete some of those tasks and feel happy about it, rather than annoyed that there's not more to come. There's always more, but right now, your best bet is to live in the moment and take it day by day.

4. Pisces

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For you, Pisces, this is a healing day. Whatever kept you from growing is no more. By living in the past, you caused yourself much heartache. You've lived with regret and sometimes put unrealistic standards upon yourself.

But during the Waxing Crescent Moon in fellow water sign Cancer on Wednesday, you release the need to live up to these unattainable expectations. By seeing the present and the future within the context of what you can do, you liberate yourself from the stress and sadness.

You see no reason to focus on what no longer exists for you. The gift you receive from the universe helps you stay present and move on to bigger and better things.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.