6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Success On May 20, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success on May 20, 2026. Wednesday is a Wood Horse Remove Day in a Fire Horse year, so your life gets better as soon as you stop entertaining something that’s wasting your time.

Remove Days in Chinese astrology clear out what’s been expensive and distracting so something better can finally move in. And with double Horse energy in the chart, once you decide you’re done, things move fast. For these animal signs, today’s luck comes from cutting something off and realizing that your life gets easier right away.

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1. Horse

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May 20 is the day you stop trying to make something work that honestly has hardly been giving anything back to you. You just stop putting energy into it. Done.

What’s wild is how fast your mood improves afterward. By the end of the day, you’re already focused on something that actually feels noticeably lighter both financially and emotionally. Yay.

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2. Rat

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You catch yourself about to spend money on something Wednesday just because you’re stressed and bored. Instead of buying it, you close the app, put your phone down, and move on. A few hours later, you find out about something else you actually want, and suddenly you’re very glad you didn’t waste all that money earlier.

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That one itty bitty decision sets the tone of your whole day. You feel more in control of your spending and honestly your emotions too. Finally.

3. Snake

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There’s a conversation on May 20 where somebody keeps talking and accidentally tells on themselves. Once you hear it, you can’t unhear it unfortunately.

The good news is it saves you from investing more energy into something that obviously wasn’t stable anyway. You stop romanticizing the situation and start making smarter decisions with your time and attention instead. Boy, bye!

4. Monkey

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Wednesday helps you realize you don’t actually need something you were emotionally attached to. It suddenly loses its hold on you and the relief is immediate because you didn’t even realize how much mental space it was taking up.

You’re happier and even more social afterward. Because your attention isn’t trapped there anymore, you notice an opportunity nearby that you probably would have ignored before. Not today! Haha.

5. Ox

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You remove yourself from a situation on Wednesday before it turns into a bigger mess. That divine timing here is the luck. Later on May 20, you’re gonna hear more info and realize you got out exactly when you needed to. You avoided wasting effort on something that was already starting to go sideways.

The actual huge sense of relief you feel makes you trust yourself even more moving forward. You know what you’re doing, Ox!

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6. Pig

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There’s a disappointment or weird interaction that finally leaves your system emotionally on May 20. Whatever it is, you wake up caring a whole lot less than you did yesterday.

You stop overthinking and re-reading things. And that tension you’ve been carrying in your body? Gone. Because you’re finally relaxed again, somebody much more aligned with your energy naturally moves closer to you. Good stuff.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.