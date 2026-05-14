The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, May 15 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here with a reading for May 15, 2026. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun, which represents joy.

The Sun tarot card is unique because it is positive regardless of whether you get it upright or reversed in a reading. With the Moon entering Taurus on Friday, where it will meet with the Sun tomorrow, we want to experience all the luxuries money can buy. However, this may require a shift away from thinking of happiness as what you have. The building New Moon energy teaches you that the secret to being happy lies within.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Friday, May 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card on Aries: The Hierophant

Aries, the Hierophant is associated with Taurus, which is fitting for a day with so much of that zodiac sign's energy in the air. Friday comes with a bit of stubbornness as you look ahead to see what you like and don't want to change.

You likely feel satisfied in maintaining the status quo. Certain situations might not require adjustment at all, even if you initially think that they should.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card on Taurus: The Moon

The Moon tarot card highlights deceptiveness and feeling as though you can't see what people's true colors are. You could be left second-guessing yourself on Friday.

The Moon finishes revealing information from your hidden enemy sector, and as it enters your sign on May 15, you feel clarity start to return. You see where you need to start over and which situations you can't continue in.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card on Gemini: The High Priestess

Trust your intuition on Friday, Gemini. The High Priestess tarot card encourages you to connect with your inner self. You're learning to be quietly reflective and self-truthful.

Today's Moon entering Taurus is a reminder that there is no substitute for self-trust. By the end of May 15, you start realizing certain things you need to pay attention to.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card on Cancer: Death

The Death tarot card signifies the ending of one thing and the start of something new. Change closes some doors, but it also opens new ones, Cancer.

On Friday, a new friendship begins to grow, allowing you to meet new people. You have a chance to enter a new social circle and explore new experiences. Today, you realize how sometimes growth means losing old friends or not feeling super close to them as you did before.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card on Leo: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card is about love and relationships. You are happy about your situation, but there is also a distraction pulling you away from your partner.

On Friday, you discover new ways to commit to the one you love and overcome challenges to your attention. Whether your mind is wandering because of work or a need for personal space, you reaffirm what you want most in love.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card on Virgo: The World

You can give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done, Virgo. On May 15, feelings of self-satisfaction come up for you as you see how much you've accomplished this month.

You are ready to put the final touches on a project and start something new. Yet, don't rush the ending. Instead, allow yourself to savor the moment.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card on Libra: The Emperor

Things are starting to heat up a little bit, and you may find yourself in a situation on Friday that brings a secret to light. The Emperor tarot card is related to conflict, and when the Moon enters Taurus on May 15, your intimate information sector is activated.

You realize that there are certain things you should not tell others until you know them well. You may be asked a probing question, but despite being in the spotlight, you decide it's best to keep your life private.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card on Scorpio: The Empress

You are intense and known for making a change in the lives of others. As the sign that rules transformation, you sense when the timing is right. So, Scorpio, the Empress tarot card is about fertility and the ability to bring something to life.

On Friday, you're at this beautiful stage of life where your creative energy grows incredibly strong. You can pick something that piques your curiosity and see what you can do.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card on Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is a tarot card that denotes the completion of a journey. Every season of life comes around full circle, and then it's time to explore what you need to do next.

You may not know what direction you'd like to take just yet. The truth is, you don't have to know all the answers right now, either. What matters is that on Friday, you reflect and pay attention to the opportunities that are all around you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card on Sagittarius: The Chariot

Life can get hard sometimes, Capricorn. When you have too many things to do all at once, it's easy to wonder if you should just go home and call it a day until tomorrow.

The Chariot tarot card encourages you not to give up, even if you can! You learn to be more resilient by living through the pressures you experience on Friday. Before you know it, you'll be on the other side, glad that you didn't give up on yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card on Aquarius: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card teaches you to look within when life is busy. On Friday, you want to take a moment to move away from the busyness of life and turn inward.

It's good to be reflective and to connect with your higher power. You may find it initially hard to sit still and quiet and let your mind clear. Yet soon you discover how rewarding it truly is to hear your inner voice speak.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card on Pisces: The Devil

Pisces, you are a tender sign who sometimes keeps your thoughts to yourself. On May 15, your tarot horoscope encourages you to release any habits that stop you from being fully dependent on yourself.

It's time to focus only on healthy habits that support your overall wellness. Unhealthy vices help you to get through a tough time, but after a while, they become a crutch that needs to be released so you can strengthen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.