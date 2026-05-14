Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, May 15: The Moon Squares Pluto

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 15, 2026. The Moon in Taurus is square Pluto in Aquarius on Friday, and it's time to get honest with yourself.

Taurus energy can sometimes equate familiarity with safety, even when that familiarity is no longer nourishing. Pluto, however, is uninterested in surface-level peace. The tension we're feeling now is productive. It’s showing you where your emotional attachments need to be transformed.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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On Friday, you catch yourself clinging to something out of habit rather than genuine desire. May 15 asks you to be honest about where you’re staying comfortable instead of evolving.

The shift doesn’t have to be dramatic, Aries, but it does have to be real. You must be willing to outgrow old attachments without losing your sense of self.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This is personal, Taurus. On Friday, take an honest look at how you define stability and whether it still reflects who you are now.

You feel a pull between maintaining your current sense of self and stepping into a version of you that feels more powerful, but less predictable. Don’t rush to resolve it. Sit with this tension.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, you’d prefer to keep things light and moving. Yet, on May 15, some repressed feelings bubble up beneath the surface.

Patterns or emotions you’ve been skimming over are starting to feel louder. Instead of distracting yourself, lean in gently. You can find clarity in the quiet spaces.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your connections are revealing something important about your values, Cancer. On Friday, you feel a subtle tension between what others expect from you and what you actually want to invest your energy into.

You’re allowed to outgrow dynamics that once felt aligned. Pay attention to where you're showing up out of expectation rather than genuine desire. What would it look like to treat your energy as something sacred, instead of automatically giving it away?

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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On May 15, look at how you show up in the world and whether it truly reflects your deeper desires. You feel pressure to maintain a certain image or direction, but something in you is craving a more authentic expression.

This isn’t about tearing everything down, Leo. It's about making sure what you’re building actually belongs to you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Your perspective is shifting, Virgo, and it feels slightly unsettling at first. Beliefs or plans that once felt solid now feel too small or limiting. This is growth.

On Friday, you’re invited to expand your thinking. You don't need all the answers immediately. Just trust that your discernment will catch up and stay open to where the universe is leading you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You're noticing where your emotional investments haven’t been fully balanced, Libra. You’ve been holding onto something out of attachment rather than alignment.

This isn’t about closing your heart or pulling away. On May 15, you’re learning that intimacy requires honesty, both to yourself and others.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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May 15 brings moments of tension or emotional intensity, but they’re not random, Scorpio. They’re revealing where your relationship dynamics need to evolve.

Stop trying to control the outcome, and instead focus on what’s being shown to you. There’s power in letting the truth surface, even if it complicates things temporarily.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your habits and how you care for yourself are coming into focus, Sagittarius. On Friday, you feel a push to change something that no longer supports your growth, even if it once worked for you.

Don’t ignore this nudge. Small, intentional shifts create a powerful ripple effect. On May 15, you’re reminded that your freedom is built through the choices you make consistently.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On Friday, you must acknowledge that your desires are changing, Capricorn. What you want is evolving, and it might not fit neatly into the structures you’ve built. That’s OK.

You’re not here to deny yourself in the name of control. You’re here to create a life that feels both stable and alive.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The tension between your outer world and your inner foundation is becoming more noticeable, Aquarius. You feel a pull between maintaining your current direction and tending to something more authentic.

Don’t dismiss what’s happening internally, as it holds the key to your next move. On Friday, you’re asked to build from a place of truth. Listen to your intuition and follow what feels right.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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On May 15, your thoughts and conversations carry more weight than usual. Certain patterns in how you communicate or process things are rising to the surface.

This is an opportunity to refine how you express yourself and what you give your attention to. Not every thought deserves your energy, Pisces. Choose what aligns with the version of you that you’re becoming.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.