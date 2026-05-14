4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 15, 2026

On May 15, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. The Taurus Moon rises on Friday and If we pay close attention, we're bound to pick up on the signs that are meant for our eyes only.

1. Taurus

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You wake up Friday morning feeling as if everything is so beautiful you can hardly take it. Your feelings of empathy are on high during the Taurus Moon, and that's OK by you.

This is one of those days when negativity doesn't even stand a chance at entering your world, Taurus. You cry over the smallest things, for the sheer love of them all. You're able to beat the negativity with pure, unadulterated love in your heart. The sign you receive from the universe shows you that goodness still prevails.

2. Virgo

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When you go out looking for signs, you don't find them, Virgo, which is why this day has you feeling so pleasantly surprised. On Friday, during the Taurus Moon, the signs find you. No detective work necessary!

You're about to have one of those blissful days when you forget that you're supposed to feel hate or judgment. You have no interest in whatever it is that poisons you on a daily basis.

This day teaches you that you don't need to fall prey to negativity in the way you always do. You can choose positivity, and this realization has you freeing yourself. Nicely done!

3. Scorpio

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Friday's lunar transit has you feeling a part of it all, Scorpio. It's as if you've stumbled upon the key to happiness, and so much of that has to do with saying no to everything toxic.

Your sign from the universe comes to you as an opportunity to leave something that bothers you behind. Because you choose to leave this negative situation, you end up feeling great about yourself.

During the Taurus Moon, you also realize that you don't have a negativity quota to fill. Your stint is done and over with, and now you can go about enjoying your happy life.

4. Pisces

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There's something that keeps on giving you great examples of what kindness is all about. On Friday, you both give and receive it in abundance.

What a day, and what a transit, Pisces! You're so overwhelmed by the negativity that comes at us all through social media and the news that you forgot what we're really here for: to love and be loved.

That's your sign from the universe. The Taurus Moon brings you back to yourself by reminding you what is important. You're not an internet meme. You're a loving, giving, feeling human being. So, put down your phone and remember that it's good to be alive.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.