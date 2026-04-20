Uranus Enters Gemini This Week — How The Powerful Energy Affects Your Zodiac Sign From April 20 - 26, 2026

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week as Uranus, the planet of sudden change and rebellion, enters Gemini. It affects each zodiac sign differently from April 20 to 26, 2026.

The Gemini Moon at the start of the week prepares us for what Uranus in Gemini brings over the next several years. We are asking ourselves important questions at this time, with Uranus ending its time in Taurus and closing out stories. The Leo Moon on Thursday, April 23, pushes us to find our voice. Then, the Aries stellium and Virgo Moon provide the perfect boost we need to work diligently towards our goals.

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Aries

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Patience is a virtue, and you learn why during the course of this week. There are multiple planets in your sign, Aries, showing you why you need to slow down and smell the roses every once in a while. It's easy to get stressed at this time, but remember to keep your eyes on the prize.

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The Gemini Moon is a good time to brainstorm new ideas, while the Virgo Moon shows you the value of a good planner for scheduling. Although it is tempting to rush during this time, Saturn in Aries is going to make you start all over again.

Taurus

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This week feels nostalgic, with the Sun in your sign and Uranus moving on and into Gemini. You continue to feel the pressure, with the multiple planets in Aries bringing to light the changes you need to make, particularly if you haven’t prioritized your needs. Changes are still possible, and Taurus season reminds you how to treat yourself.

Consider the lessons learned in the last four weeks and what else you want to achieve moving forward. This week feels like a breath of fresh air as you embrace this new beginning. Prepare to focus on self-care and restructuring your routines.

Gemini

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This is quite the inspiring week for you, Gemini, as the Moon in your sign allows you to connect with your emotions and show those you love your vulnerable side. Uranus also enters your sign this week, bringing more opportunities to make new connections or let romance blossom.

This is the beginning of your story as Uranus connects with Pluto, ushering in a period of deep transformations for you. This is the time to see what you want to create and learn in the next several years.

Cancer

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Establishing good connections and dreaming big is possible this week, and it all begins with the Leo Moon. This lunar influence makes you more goal-oriented and focused on your plans. It also shows you how to take care of yourself, especially with all of the planets in Aries right now, creating stress.

You also get plenty of support from this fire Moon and the positive energy from the Aries stellium. If there were any conflicts at work or school, you can find solutions at this time. Uranus enters Gemini this week as well, making it easier for you to relax and create new things from the privacy of your home.

Leo

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The planets in Aries are bringing support to fire signs, helping to offset the intensity from Mars and Saturn. Uranus is also entering Gemini this week, which is another gorgeous transit for creatives. Have you tapped into your creative energy this year? If not, you can get things going this week.

Remember that Mars and Saturn bring challenges, but at the end of the process, it's worth the effort. Start writing that book or finish editing the art you have ignored. You are reminded to take on challenges, but also set a plan to complete them.

Virgo

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With Uranus entering Gemini this week, you feel some insecurities within your professional realm. Reach out to people you trust for guidance and have pertinent discussions. You must also be more observant at this time.

You may be confused about the direction you want to take, but the multiple planets in Aries provide insight. Mars and Saturn help you to unlock new ideas and find answers. The Leo Moon helps you see things differently, as the transit forces you to look within and analyze with more care.

Libra

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This week is all about self-discovery, as the multiple planets in Aries encourage you to look within. Uranus enters Gemini, which is a thrilling transit for you as an air sign. You are prepared to explore new ideas.

The Uranus transit also awakens your inner adventurer. New courses become more intriguing, as does exploring new places. When the Moon is in Cancer, all eyes are on you. Make sure to exercise diplomacy and tact as you navigate this Aries energy and all that it brings to the table.

Scorpio

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Facing your fears is an ongoing theme during Taurus season, and it begins with the Mercurial energy at the start of the week. Thankfully, Uranus enters Gemini, helping you strengthen or build your armor.

If you have felt stunted, this is a potent period that shows you the power and potential you hold. Take time to consider what you want to accomplish in the future. As your confidence levels rise, your dreams also begin to expand.

Sagittarius

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How do you view love? Has it changed you? These are some of the questions you ask yourself this week, as Mars and Saturn in Aries continue to clash. The Moon in Gemini starts things off, showing you the qualities you want in a partner, especially if you're single.

With the stellium in Aries intensifying, this brings a change to your philosophy on love. If you're in a relationship, these new experiences feel exciting and fulfilling, as they begin to align with what you desire.

Capricorn

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Changes to your daily routines a part of this week and the next several years while Uranus is in Gemini. Understanding how to work well with others is important. Your communication begins to change, especially with Mercury now in Aries, receiving pressure from both Mars and Saturn.

This is a time for you to be mindful of working in a team. Although you may be more comfortable working on your own, you need to understand that there is value in collaboration.

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Aquarius

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New ideas surge with the Uranus in Gemini transit this week. It allows you to see things in a new light and be more receptive to the information you receive. With the outer planet evolving your thought process, it feels like a thunderstorm of ideas is brewing.

With the Moon in Gemini at the start of the week, expanding your social circle or connecting with mentors is possible. The Leo Moon also makes it easy to meet new people or to share your ideas with trusted friends.

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Pisces

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Family and friends are part of this week’s transit, with the Moon in Gemini serving as a prelude to the Uranus in Gemini transit. Ask yourself how your relationships with others have changed over the last several years, now that Saturn is in a new sign.

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Uranus in this position also motivates you to bring some changes to your immediate environment. You want your home to feel comfortable and calming, so consider redecorating and making changes.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.