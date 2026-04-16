The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From April 20 - 26, 2026

The expansive energy on your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from April 20 to 26, 2026 brings change exactly where you need it the most.

The week begins on an intense note as the triple conjunction of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in Aries occurs on Monday. This energy is ripe with possibility and confidence, though it may force you to take action. Elevate how you approach your dreams, and remember that what you invest is a reflection of what you eventually reap. These planets merge their energies under this conjunction, providing an opportunity for a breakthrough moment in your life. Yet, it is only the beginning.

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As Uranus moves into Gemini on Saturday, April 25, it truly is the beginning of a new cycle. Uranus is the planet of shock and awe as it delivers the change you need, even if it’s not what you originally planned. Uranus remains in Gemini through 2033, so understand that this is part of a bigger shift that helps you step into your luckiest timeline.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, April 23

Breathe in the positive energy, beautiful Aries. On Thursday, April 23, the First Quarter Moon in Leo rises, reminding you of what it means to truly live. While this can be positive for your career and romantic life, it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s work to do.

You have been going through such an intense and transformative time with the ongoing stellium in Aries that you deserve to simply enjoy life. Invest in your happiness and practice positive affirmations. Try to keep matters light around this time and focus on what brings you the greatest joy.

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Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, April 20

Plan quality time with yourself, Taurus. The triple conjunction of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in Aries occurs on Monday, April 20. This is a truly divine and lucky time in your life, but you need to give yourself space and solitude to make the most of it.

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If you can’t wrangle a day off, then you plan some quality alone time in the evening. Attend a sound bath, meditate, go on a hike, or take time to connect with your inner self. This gives you important insight into what is meant for you and what direction you should take your life.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, April 25

Expect the unexpected, Gemini. Uranus moves into your sign on Saturday, April 25, beginning a new era of self-growth and luck. Uranus is the planet of awakening through unexpected opportunities and experiences. In Gemini, this means that you are embarking on a new, transformative journey.

Uranus first dipped into Gemini from July through November of 2025. Reflect on this time and what first arose in your life, as you are returning to it in the coming days. This is part of a longer cycle that lasts until 2033, yet most of its shocking revelations occur within the first few years. Trust that everything is happening for your highest good.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, April 20

You deserve to be and feel successful, Cancer. On Monday, April 20, the triple conjunction in Aries peaks. This is an incredible moment for you professionally, as you receive an opportunity or news about a previous decision that brings positive changes to your life.

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The conjunction merges the energies of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn, helping you seize a new beginning while also investing in your long-term success. What you begin now is part of your continued professional development and achievements, so be sure you’re ready to take action.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, April 23

Do what makes your heart happy, Leo. On Thursday, April 23, the First Quarter Moon rises in your zodiac sign, bringing an opportunity to do something that you’ve been thinking of for some time. This lunar phase helps you take action toward something that brings greater emotional fulfillment.

In Leo, this is about your own feelings toward your life. Be sure that you’re listening to yourself around this time and that you’re allowing yourself to do what resonates with your heart.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, April 25

Be willing to make unexpected changes, Virgo. Change is often scary for you. You prefer consistency and predictability. However, for you to achieve continued success in your career, you must embrace unexpected changes. This is due to Uranus moving into Gemini on Saturday, April 25.

Uranus brings an opportunity for a deeper awakening. This isn’t only about changing the work that you’re doing, but also bringing in greater purpose and meaning. Uranus in Gemini generates multiple opportunities. Yet, it's not something you can plan for. Be ready to say yes to an unexpected shift.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, April 26

Hold space for the process, Libra. Asteroid Pallas moves into Aries on Sunday, April 26, helping you create a life that you love. It also helps you find clarity and know what decisions you should make and why.

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Pallas governs wisdom, and in Aries, it clears up some confusion in your romantic life. It also helps you understand what you must do to truly love your life. This may require you to make some big moves, but it is all part of the process that you’re meant to be in right now.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, April 23

Listen to your inner self, Scorpio. On Thursday, April 23, the First Quarter Moon in Leo rises, urging you to make a decision. Leo governs all aspects of your career. It reminds you that you have to take charge of your success with boldness and courage.

This lunar phase in Leo helps you to take action through an important decision about your professional future. This may indicate a career change or a desire to start your own business. What arrives now isn’t only about professional success but about greater alignment in your life.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, April 26

Take your time with any decision, Sagittarius. Asteroid Pallas enters Aries on Sunday, April 26, igniting a powerful time in your life. This energy lends itself to romance, especially if you’ve been unsure about how to progress a relationship or if you’ve been trying to choose between two people.

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It also brings a sense of luck to your life. This helps you truly feel that you are on the right track and gives you confidence in the decisions that you make. Pallas helps you to make a decision that attracts greater success and happiness.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, April 24

You are abundant, dearest Capricorn. Venus enters Gemini on Friday, April 24, where it remains through May 18. Gemini governs your well-being and routines. With Venus here, it helps bring greater abundance and teaches you to care for yourself in the ways that you need to feel your best.

This can look like returning to a health regimen or making some important changes in your life. Take action with this energy while focusing on what you need to truly feel your best. As you do, you attract greater abundance.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, April 20

This is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for, Aquarius. Prepare for a massive shift in your career and success as the triple conjunction in Aries occurs on Monday, April 20. This conjunction merges the energies of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn into one powerful force that gives you incredible communication skills.

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You come across as talented and intelligent, and this attracts a promotion or other accolade. This alignment is rare, and so it’s crucial that you remain focused on your goals. Believe in yourself and in what you bring to the table, because you are about to receive an incredible upgrade.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, April 24

Tend to your home, sweet Pisces. On Friday, April 24, Venus moves into Gemini, highlighting an important period within your home and family. Gemini energy governs this area of your life, which often brings some challenges early on. You may want roots and stability, yet you also crave adventure and new experiences.

As you move through your life, you find a better balance of what you need to feel fulfilled. This allows Venus in Gemini to bring the comfort and abundance that you crave. You deserve your home to reflect the truth of who you are, and this energy helps you do just that.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.