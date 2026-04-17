3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Success All Week, From April 20 - 26

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and success all week from April 20 to April 26, 2026. The week starts with a Success Day and ends with a Full Day, during a Rabbit month and a Horse Year.

Every once in a while, the universe gives you a gift in the form of productivity. That's what happens for a few animal signs who start and end this week on a high note, and with it comes a feeling that you can take on the world.

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At the beginning of the week, you're rewarded for past effort, closing the door on one life chapter to open another. The universe is sending signs about what's working in your life so you can move on from what no longer does. The end of the week is perfect for establishing what you want to do going forward, so by the time the week comes to a close, you are on the path you're meant to be on.

1. Rat

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This is a powerful week for your intuitive side. You sense the right timing and work to capture a moment as it unfolds. On Monday and Tuesday, you have a clear understanding of what's best for you and what isn't. Luck arrives when unnecessary meetings or dates with others get canceled. You can schedule what you want to work on with plenty of time to plan.

Opportunity knocks from Wednesday through Thursday, likely through a friend needing help or a coworker requiring assistance. This helps you to show your problem-solving skills. The types of decisions you can make by trusting your intuitive side reveal how you pay attention.

You work well when tension is strong on Saturday. By Sunday, good fortune manifests. You get the results you hoped to achieve by the end of the week. You're confident about closing out the week with no loose strings to tie.

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2. Ox

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You are patient and methodical. Sometimes that means you have to wait to hear back from others on how work you did performed, but at the beginning of this week, you discover what's worked and hear positive feedback. This is a great time to ask others to share what's on their mind and see where you can make improvements.

On Wednesday and Thursday, luck is heightened. Lock in to see what areas of life to focus on. You're ready to plan for the future and make a strategic plan, even if it's as simple as clearing the garage or shredding old papers that you no longer need.

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By Saturday and Sunday, your mind feels clearer. You have a sense of inner and outer peace. The stability you create throughout this week shows up. Your good fortune manifests in financial gains. Ox, you're more deliberate with what you do, which impacts how you spend money.

3. Dragon

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Dragon, your energy is amplified all month, but it's this week when you see how and where to reset your dreams. Where you are typically reserved, you decide to take steps that increase your visibility with others.

On Monday and Wednesday, you have clear conversations with others. You listen to others with intention and understand what you need and what others are asking of you. This is a lucky time to make phone calls or hold family- or work-related meetings.

From Thursday to Friday, blocks to plans (including resources you need) seem easier to overcome. Saturday feels like the time to make big changes, and on Sunday, you feel confident with your choices.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.