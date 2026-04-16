4 Zodiac Signs Are Basically Starting A New Life After The New Moon On April 17, 2026

Four zodiac signs are basically starting a new life as the New Moon rises in Aries on April 17, 2026. With several other planets in Aries at the same time, "This is complex energy," the astrologers at Cafe Astrology explained, during which "We can feel driven and inspired, particularly to win."

Along with the Moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune are also in Aries on Friday. According to a professional astrologer named May, "Neptune dissolves your clarity, especially with Mercury right there." Though the astrologer explained that "You are not going to know if you're making the right decision or not," because this energy is concentrated in impulsive Aries, "you are going to make and create that decision to be the best decision that you have ever made in your life."

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These astrological signs are ready to play the long game and put in hard work, and each of their lives transforms as a result after April 17.

1. Aries

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With the New Moon (and several other planets) in your sign, April 17 is basically the start of a brand-new life for you, Aries. Not just in how you look physically, either. "Your relationship with existence itself, why you're here, what's your big, big mission and purpose in this life is being rewritten in real time," May explained in a separate video.

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Of course, Aries energy is the first of everything. And with Mars, Saturn, Neptune, the sun, the moon, Mercury, and Chiron all in your sign this month, you're feeling unstoppable. With Neptune dissolving your old self and Saturn pressuring you to discover who you are, expect life to feel like such a new beginning that it wouldn't be surprising if people said they don't even recognize the new you.

2. Libra

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Life has been a bit off-balance these past few months, but you'll be happy to know that you're starting anew after the New Moon on April 17. In fact, "this is the biggest month for relationships," May said, so "If you’re single, get ready to put a lot of energy in dating or meeting someone or taking a relationship to the next level.”

For those who aren't looking for love or are already in a relationship, a major new beginning in your work life is on its way. With Mercury in Aries at the same time as the New Moon, expect opportunities for negotiations that level up your career for the better.

3. Cancer

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You've likely had a pretty good year so far, Cancer, considering Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, has been hanging out in your zodiac sign since the middle of 2025. If you can believe it, things are getting even better for you because, according to May, “There’s about to be a massive stallium of planets in your 10th house of career, legacy, ambition, your relationship to power itself, how you show up in this world, how people see you, what you stand for, your reputation in this life.”

While this may cause some pressure at first, the best thing you can do is embrace it. Let your intuition guide you, the astrologer suggested, and don't be afraid to take on any leadership roles presented to you, especially if the current path you've been on has felt unfulfilling lately.

4. Capricorn

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As if you haven't been busy enough already, Capricorn, things really pick up after the April 17 New Moon. However, May explained that your focus is shifting toward your home life rather than work, which is likely a brand-new feeling for you. Whether it's moving or buying a place of your own, according to May, you're about to spend a lot more time at home than ever before.

Of course, that doesn't mean things slow down at work. It's going to be intense, May warned, as you start taking both your job and public-facing life a lot more seriously. From having more responsibility to starting a new business from home, your life is changing drastically.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.