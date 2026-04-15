The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, April 16 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign’s daily tarot horoscope is here for April 16, 2026. The Sun and Moon are in Aries. The collective tarot card is Four of Pentacles.

Today's theme is patience and organization. With both luminaries in Aries, you're ready to start fresh and begin a new journey. It's time to let go of the past and move forward. As the Four of Pentacles indicates, pay attention to what you have and use your resources to improve your life.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: King of Swords

Aries, the King of Swords highlights clarity of mind. Clear thinking is your superpower on April 16.

You can cut through a conversation to get to the heart of the problem. You don't have to listen to a half-story or believe an untruth. Instead, you search for honesty and find it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles tarot card is about time management and getting to a place where priorities are in order. Taurus, on April 16, you're ready for a new level of self-awareness. Look at how you're managing your time and priorities.

Take care of yourself, and you do right by others. You feel grounded and able to make choices when you're cared for, and everything in your life is as it should be.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Gemini, the Page of Swords is about power and the written word. Observe what you think on April 16, and pay attention to the patterns that your thoughts seem to take. If you get anxious, acknowledge it.

If you feel curious or disconnected from yourself, ask why. The more honest you can be with yourself today, the greater control you can have on what you do in your future.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups

Cancer, you're truly in touch with your emotions, and self-honesty opens a new door for you. The Ace of Cups is about a mindset rooted in conviction from the heart.

You don't have to hide or suppress your emotions on Thursday. Instead, you can let them be. Once you stop acting like you're fine with pleasing others or avoiding conflict, you see what changes are possible.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands tarot card is about self-confidence. On April 16, you realize how brave and truly strong you are.

You don't let self-doubt undermine your position when you need to speak up. Instead, you stand firm and use facts to demonstrate how much time and thought you've given to what you need to say.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

On April 16, your daily tarot card, the Eight of Pentacles, highlights hard work and taking on the position of a student. Today, you realize what you are truly committed to accomplishing by humbling yourself and listening to others.

Your desire to truly connect from a standpoint of purpose shapes your results and brings you closer to a goal or big dream.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, the Justice tarot card reminds you how having integrity always pays off, even if you wonder why others who are dishonest always seem to win.

On April 16, keeping peace at any cost can feel contradictory to you. Instead, you need to live in truth and make a tough decision that keeps your conscience clean.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Judgment

Trust yourself, Scorpio. The Judgment tarot card represents a sound mind. On April 16, you reach this special place of awakening where something shifts within you, and you realize a moment of truth.

Your past actions and choices become pathways to healing and growth. You can't go back and change things, but you can look ahead and avoid repeated mistakes.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

The Temperance tarot card is about being patient. You have a lot to do on April 16, and you may feel the need to rush through to get it all done. Choose balance instead.

Things take the time they need to complete. You're not competing against a clock, so look for ways to intentionally align things with what you need and what's being demanded of you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles tarot card is about stability. As a Capricorn zodiac sign, security is of utmost importance to you, and on April 16, you decide to examine what you hold on to in order to feel safe.

You see what you're protecting that isn't helpful to you anymore. You address problems that are rooted in fear and choose a new, healthy path.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

The Seven of Swords, reversed tarot card, is about powerful change and transformation. On April 16, you're at this incredible point in your life where you stop allowing yourself to be minimized by others.

Instead, you own what you know to be true, regardless of what other people say. You put yourself back in control of your choices.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon, reversed

Pisces, confusion begins to clear on Thursday. The Moon reversed tarot card is about confusion, but on April 16, you see what was uncertain or hidden without fear.

A situation you didn't realize wasn't working out well isn't clear to you. You can find a solution. You trust that clarity, even when it's uncomfortable, is meant for your highest good. When you feel like you're losing power, you acknowledge that and focus on what you can do to make things right.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.