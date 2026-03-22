Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For March 23 - 29: The Universe Is Not Playing Around This Week

Weekly love horoscopes are here for March 23 - 29, 2026, a week when each zodiac will have to face the past in order to move forward. The Sun conjuncts Saturn on March 25 following its conjunction to Neptune on the 22nd, setting off the Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries once again. Connections may be delayed or feel more difficult than usual, or others may come across as confused or insensitive. The Sun’s relationship with Pluto opens the door to conversation, but it doesn’t negate the heaviness Sun-Saturn can manifest.

Venus conjuncts Chiron, known as the wounded healer, on March 26. This aspect can have us rethinking past experiences involving relationships and deep-seated self-esteem issues in our psyche causing us to dwell on past issues. This is the week to let any past issues go and look forward instead of backwards. Focus on the now and the relationships you have today that have nothing to do with the past.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign for March 23 - 29, 2026:

Aries

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Aries, Saturn and Neptune are in your first house and the Sun’s conjunction to these planets may leave you feeling confused this week.

You're doing some serious thinking about what you really want in terms of relationships and if a current one is serving your needs. Front and center is a partner who respects you.

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Taurus

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Taurus, you may end up feeling vulnerable in some way this week.

The focus is on strengthening relationships and commitments, keeping in mind the things that are most important to you in terms of your connections with others. Deep reflection on love is a big part of this week.

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Gemini

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The Venus-Chiron conjunction points to a powerful week in terms of emotional healing in relationships, both past and present.

This week, Gemini, you're taking a hard look at the character of any person you are romantically interested in or your own character.

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Cancer

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This week, the shift is toward greater clarity in terms of where you stand with someone, Cancer.

Your reputation (or theirs) is likely to come into focus this week, for better or worse. Focus on being more direct. It will serve you well.

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Leo

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Leo, this is a week to leave behind any emotional baggage that is no longer serving you or serving as a detriment to love.

Be mindful of your ego this week and be open to social invitations, especially if you are single, as they could pan out well.

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Virgo

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Virgo, you may be looking at the long-term foundations in your life, especially when it comes to love and where you stand in the moment.

This week is a time of emotional healing and clarity, especially if you are in a relationship.

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Libra

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Libra, partnerships are your focus this week (or the lack thereof if you don’t have one).

If you begin a relationship at this time, it will either be made to last or end quickly. It is, however, a good time to lay foundations if you have a promising connection with someone.

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Scorpio

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Scorpio, it's really important to be kinder to yourself and less critical this week. Do your best to release any clutter in your mind that holds you back.

If you are single, you have a great chance of meeting someone new thanks to the recent new moon in your 5th house of love.

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Sagittarius

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If a conflict has occurred in your relationship, Sagittarius, this week offers a time to extend an olive branch and resolve any existing issues.

You'll likely be doing a great deal of thinking this week about a partner or love interest and how they actually fit into your life.

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Capricorn

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Capricorn, this week, the Sun illuminates your home and domestic life or what you would like it to be.

Being consistent or receiving consistency from others will go much further this week than any grand display of affection.

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Aquarius

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Aquarius, communication or the way you communicate comes into focus this week, along with consistency.

Your love or love interest will appreciate continuity more than sudden surprises, even if they are dramatic and bold in nature.

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Pisces

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Pisces, the Moon’s entrance into your fifth house puts a focus on love and entertainment midweek, but the Sun’s conjunction to Saturn may seem harsh or cold.

Be aware of how your own personal self-image influences your relationships and let go of insecurities that can hold you back.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.