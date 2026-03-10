The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, March 11 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. Today's collective tarot card is The Tower.

Today's theme is conversational caution. A Sagittarius Moon symbolizes blunt honesty, and the Sun in Pisces illuminates what's hidden. The process of disclosure can be sudden, and the Tower asks if it has to be. Honesty is important, but timing is also a sign of maturity. When you have something to say on Wednesday, before speaking, it's a good idea to measure the impact of your words.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope on on Wednesday, March 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot, reversed

Aries, you are so bold, yet there are times when it's best to put a lid on your enthusiasm. Today is that day, as the reversed Chariot tarot card indicates a lack of control that leads to you say what needs to be said, but maybe not at the right time or place.

On March 11, when outside forces feel like they are closing in, take a moment and pause. Those chaotic emotions are the seasons of change teaching you to trust the process. Change is coming, and it can be great. But, mostly if you don't block the transition from happening organically.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool

It can be hard to accept that change is a necessary part of a relationship, business or whatever you've done that you enjoy and don't want to end. But, on March 11, you have the Fool tarot card, which is about new beginnings.

So, it's time to be honest with yourself. Taurus, look ahead and ask yourself what the life you want to create actually looks like. When you open your mind to the plausibility of a transition, soon it becomes all that you see. Typically, that's when honesty transitions into opportunity.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Devil

Everyone experiences some form of desire that feels impossible to ignore, Gemini. That's the back meaning behind the Devil tarot card, and today, March 11, you're ready to confront it and heal your shadow self.

When you look at who you truly are, it's hard to ignore the dark traits that you possess in your personality. Some of them are helpful and useful, but there are others that can be debilitating and hinder you from growing into the person you need to be. Today, it's important to work on it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords is tarot card that's about sorrow and separation. On March 11, you go through a type of emotional upset that was needed, but not necessarily wanted or easy.

What no longer fits in with your life easily becomes a burden on Wednesday, even if momentarily those routines were truly useful in the past. Now, you have to separate your feelings from actions and focus on the process. Apply logic so you can work on changes that are healthy and make the most sense to you.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Cups, reversed

Leo, you're meant to be successful. The reversed Seven of Cups asks you to stop dreaming and start doing. On March 11, put your energy where it belongs and begin to build your life in a way that matters.

Dreaming is much different from producing results. Envisioning the future, thinking about the life you want to live, and trying out new things can become busy work. Instead, you want to apply yourself. Be the one with a plan that turns into action.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Cups, reversed

Time doesn't always heal all wounds, Virgo. What matters is how you handle what you're going through. The Five of Cups, reversed, is about emotional recovery. So, you're overcoming the past on Wednesday and healing from your feelings.

On March 11, an unkind word or a situation that's misunderstood can bring up old wounds that remain unhealed. Be honest about your emotions and their meaning so you can work through them with a trusted therapist or friend.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Wands, reversed

The Knight of Wands, reversed is about impulsivity, Libra. When you feel the urge to act without thinking, try to get ahead of yourself and pause.

On March 11, you have to think about what you want to say. Be truthful about the underlying emotions that cause you to say things aloud. Patience with honesty is your best friend.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower, reversed

The Tower, reversed is references a resistance to necessary change that is unwanted. You can complain or fight it. You can worry that it won't work out, but if it's what you know must be done, consider making the most of it.

On March 11, you have an opportunity to work through your troubles proactively, Scorpio. Criticism can blind you from the opportunities in your life. Instead of picking apart all the inconveniences, focus on the strengths that position you for the future you want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, connect with what makes your heart glad on Wednesday. The Four of Cups, reversed, signifies renewed enthusiasm. An area of life that once lost its intrigue suddenly becomes more interesting to you again.

On March 11, pick one thing that you adore and focus on it intently. Your mind starts to see a past activity in a new light. When this happens, you feel refreshed and want to pick up the hobby, skill or activity like you did in the past. Do things that resonate with your authentic purpose.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Cups

Capricorn, it's time to get artsy. The Page of Cups signifies creative inspiration which can be found through art, music, or other forms of expression that are non-verbal. What matters is having fun and letting your imagination flow.

On March 11, when you try something that you enjoy, your creative juices start to flow and it opens the door to so many other parts of your mind. Even through work, you can explore new ways to express yourself, alleviating boredom or feeling like you're stuck in a rut.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Wands, reversed

On March 11, the Ten of Wand, reversed signifies a sense of overwhelm leading to emotional burnout. Today, Aquarius, be tender with yourself. You don't want to push yourself when you need to rest. It's best to rest when you feel like you need a break.

Don't pretend you're OK when you're not. Be truthful about your needs, even if they include a little me-time. You'll return to your work refreshed and feeling more like yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups, reversed

You can always tell when your energy is blocked, Pisces. With the Ace of Cups, reversed tarot on your radar on March 11, it's good to evaluate whether or not you're experiencing any blocks to your spiritual flow.

When you feel stuck or disenchanted by life or a lack of purpose, your intuition also goes down. Do yoga or try things that help reconnect your mind, body, and spirit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.