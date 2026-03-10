Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, March 11: The Last Quarter Moon Rises In Sagittarius

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for March 11, 2026. On Wednesday, the Last Quarter Moon rises in Sagittarius.

Whatever began around the New Moon now demands adjustment. Sagittarius is the sign of belief, vision, philosophy, and moral conviction. So this lunar phase asks, what do you actually stand for? And are you living it?

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, on Wednesday, you feel a little impatient with small thinking and conversations that circle the same ground. Yet, if you’ve been chasing goals without asking why they matter, this is your moment to pause.

You’re asked to interrogate your beliefs about success, love, and even independence. Do they still feel like yours, or did you inherit them?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, on March 11, you notice where you’ve been holding on too tightly to a person or a narrative. It's time to loosen your grip on control.

This lunar phase asks you to examine if you are acting out of fear rather than choice. Are you withholding because trust feels risky? Release what feels binding and choose what feels expansive.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your connections are under review because you’re evolving. On March 11, you notice subtle differences in direction between you and someone in your life. Perhaps a conversation reveals a value misalignment that’s been quietly brewing.

Partnership requires a shared vision. You don't need to have identical personalities, but mutual expansion is necessary.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, your day-to-day life is speaking volumes. The way you structure your time and energy reflects your inner beliefs. On Wednesday, something is slightly out of sync.

Maybe you’re aiming for a big future while living in burnout. Perhaps you’re craving freedom but clinging to predictability. Small changes now create long-term freedom.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, your creativity is purifying on March 11. What once felt exciting now feels forced. Your daily horoscope asks you to consider what genuinely lights you up romantically versus what simply flatters your ego. There’s a big difference.

Authentic expression allows you to drop the persona. Once you do, you discover a deeper flame within yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your home is evolving, whether that’s your literal space or your emotional base. This could also refer to your relationship to your family history.

On Wednesday, you feel tension between who you were raised to be and who you’re becoming. It’s OK if your roots don’t match your future. Expect this lunar phase to push you to rebuild your sense of security from the inside out.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, on March 11, you’re less interested in keeping things polite if politeness distorts truth. There’s something you need to articulate clearly, even if it unsettles the dynamic.

You notice conversations becoming more philosophical or charged. That’s not random. It’s refined. The more you own your perspective, the less you feel the need to dilute it.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your relationship to value, both financial and personal, is shifting during your Wednesday horoscope. You’re seeing more clearly where you’ve underpriced yourself or overextended to prove your worth. This is about energetic exchange.

Where are you giving too much? Where are you tolerating less than you deserve? There’s empowerment here, but it requires adjustment. Invest in what reflects your future, not what reinforces your fears.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this horoscope is deeply personal for you on March 11. On Wednesday, you are shedding an identity layer. Something about how you’ve presented yourself no longer feels accurate.

It may feel destabilising to let go of a familiar version of yourself, but what’s emerging is truer. Let people adjust. You’re not here to remain static. Growth requires visible evolution.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, on March 11, you’re in a period of self-exploration and reflection. It may not look dramatic externally, but internally, you are quietly closing a chapter and beginning a new one.

You don’t need to carry everything forward. Take time to reflect and release. The next chapter of ambition requires emotional lightness. You’re wiser than you were when you first picked up these burdens.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your social landscape is shifting. Certain friendships feel misaligned, while others suddenly feel more expansive.

During Wednesday's horoscope, you realize that your community must reflect your future vision. You don’t have to cut people off impulsively. Who inspires you? Who challenges you? Who expands your thinking? Reflect and align yourself accordingly.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, on March 11, you are recalibrating your ambitions. You notice tension between external recognition and internal fulfilment. Are you pursuing what looks impressive or what feels aligned? There’s a subtle but important difference.

If your current path feels slightly off, adjust now. You don’t need to abandon everything. Just refine the trajectory so it reflects the person you’re becoming.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.