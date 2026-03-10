4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 11, 2026

On March 11, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Jupiter direct helps us trust our gut feelings and get on with it.

If procrastination has held us back, then this powerful transit gets us back on our feet, forging onwards. Four zodiac signs get a rush of hope during this time, and it sets us on a course of action that we know we cannot back out of.

On Wednesday, we stop being lazy. We are here to get things done, and every sign points the way forward. Thank you, universe! We now know just what to do.

1. Pisces

Sometimes, all it takes for you, Pisces, is one little sign that shows you it's go time. You get that sign during this day, and it, no doubt, has you on your feet.

The truth is, you've needed that last little push, Piaces. You knew you'd eventually do what you needed to, but you continued to put it off. In fact, it started to look like you'd never actually do it.

All that changes during Jupiter direct. You finally have the motivation to get your work done, and the trust in yourself to do it right. It's all good, Pisces.

2. Virgo

Patience was never your number one virtue, Virgo, but that certainly doesn't mean it won't kick in sooner or later. Your sign shows up for you on this day as patience in disguise.

In other words, because you believe so much in what you're about to do, you hardly notice the time go by. Your faith is so strong that actually getting what you want comes as no surprise.

The timing of it, however, is shocking, because it's happening now, on this day. The signs are all around you, telling you that this is the moment to act. Let yourself shine, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

You, Sagittarius, wake up this morning with a burning desire to get something done that you've set aside for a rainy day. The universe inspires you to make it happen now.

Why wait? You have the patience to do so, but that patience can easily turn into sloth. Then, before you know it, nothing gets done, and you're sitting there, twiddling your thumbs.

This day signals action and creativity. Jupiter direct has you on your feet and in full control of your faculties. You want to create art. You want to be free and unchained by laziness.

4. Gemini

On this day, Gemini, you trust your gut and let one of your ideas loose on the world. While that sounds rather grand, it's true. Something you share takes flight, and it shocks you.

First off, it's all good, so no worries there. Secondly, this gives you a chance to see if you have the stamina to stand by your idea as it hits success.

You find that during Jupiter direct, the universe pushes you into a place where you are both recognized and admired. People want more and plans are now starting to move forward for you, Gemini.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.