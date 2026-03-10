3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On March 11, 2026

On March 11, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting wealth. Who says Mercury retrograde has to be the bringer of bad news? Certainly not us!

In fact, during this particular retrograde, wealth finds its way directly to us. On Wednesday, what needs to fall away does just that, making room for something so much better.

This transit shows us that if we are to attract the wealth and abundance we desire, then we have to rid ourselves of what stands in its way. If communications are off during this day, it's a sign that we need to pay better attention. That's the magic ticket right there.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Due to a little rearranging of your finances, you find that during this interesting retrograde, you're doing way better than you thought you were, Taurus. That's good to know.

It seems that on Wednesday, a very practical way of doing things occurs to you, Taurus. This saves you time and attracts the kind of big bucks that you've always known you were destined for. What more can you ask for?

Advertisement

Because you have been smart and patient, you see that you are due a reward during Mercury retrograde on March 11. You hung tight and stayed with it, Taurus. You didn't give up, and this acts like a magnet for financial success. Nicely done! Enjoy the wealth heading your way.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The beauty of this day, Capricorn, is that all the waiting and delay that you've been through as of late finally pays off. It all seems to open up for you right now, during Mercury retrograde. No more delays and no more having to stay patient beyond endurance.

Then again, you always had a feeling something like this might happen, Capricorn. During a transit like this one, you can expect upsets, but they don't last, and you're prepared for them anyway. Mercury retrograde is not standing in the way of financial success.

Mentally, you're in great shape on March 11. This helps you attract the kind of wealth you have in mind. You take responsibility, and you show up. Money loves a sturdy person with a great mind, and that's you, Cap.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Creativity to the rescue, Leo! The number one reason why you are such a money magnet during Mercury retrograde is that you have creative ways of drawing money to you. You are not following an old playbook or listening to outdated advice.

You're also not stuck in a nine-to-five job, or at least not in a way that confines the way you think. You've always had big dreams, Leo, and you tend to act on those impulses. On March 11, the universe notices and rewards you for it.

Advertisement

This day, despite being under the influence of Mercury retrograde, renews your attitude towards making money. You now feel like you can do whatever you want and still rake in the cash. Guess what? You're right, Leo! On Wednesday, you are attracting wealth effortlessly. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.